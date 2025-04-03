Kareena Kapoor opens up on embracing aging; reveals what she does to keep skin treatment and botox at bay

On multiple occasions, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other celebs from the Kapoor family have confessed about their love for food. This is the primary reason why they spend hours working out and sweating away those extra kilos. Even though Bebo feels age is just a number, she admitted embracing aging gracefully. The actress also revealed what she does to stay away from Botox. Read on!

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended the launch event for nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar's recent book, The Commonsense Diet. At the gathering, the Bollywood diva stated that age is just a number for her. She further expressed her desire always to be fit so that she can go on set even at the age of 75. "I want to keep working all my life. I want to be able to bend to pick up my grandchildren," Khan admitted.

While going under the knife to look younger might have become a norm for many, for the Jaane Jaan star, it's still something she doesn't prefer. In fact, the actress has come up with her own ways to keep Botox and skin treatments at bay. During the event, the Crew actress revealed that aging and life mean eating right for her.

While she is loving and embracing it, the 44-year-old Bollywood icon is also doing things like eating ghee, eating khichdi, doing a little bit of weight training for muscle strength, walking a little, practicing Surya Namaskars and other little things rather than getting skin treatments and botox.

She further spoke about her relationship with food and stated that in her early years, she was chubby, and her relationship with food was amazing. "I'm very comfortable in my own skin," India Today quoted her saying. She also admitted that even in her teenage years, she was always happy to pick up a packet of chips.

However, in the past 10–15 years, she has just gone back to the same food as it comforts her and makes her happy. "It's my comfort food. If I don't eat khichdi for three days, I actually start craving it," revealed The Buckingham Murders actress.

