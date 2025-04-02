WINNER’s Song Mino will have to reenlist in military and become 2nd star to serve twice? Know HERE

South Korean singer and former WINNER member Mino, whose real name is Song Min Ho, is facing intense public scrutiny following allegations that he neglected his duties while serving as a social service worker during his alternative military service. The controversy escalated after a National Police Agency representative provided official updates on the case during a March 31 press briefing held at the agency’s headquarters in Migeun-dong, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul.

The revelation that Song Min Ho has largely admitted to the allegations has intensified discussions about whether his previous service could be invalidated, potentially leading to a mandatory re-enlistment as an active-duty soldier. The investigation into Song Min Ho’s military service began following claims that the singer repeatedly failed to report to work properly and left his post during duty hours without authorization.

To verify these allegations, law enforcement officials have conducted an extensive probe, including summoning Song Min Ho for questioning three times, executing searches and seizures of relevant documents and records and analyzing telecommunications data related to his service period. During the March 31 press conference, a National Police Agency spokesperson stated, “We will determine whether there are grounds for charges based on the evidence collected,” as quoted by AllKpop.

The most significant takeaway from the briefing was that Song Min Ho “has largely admitted to leaving his post during work hours."

Advertisement

This admission has raised serious concerns regarding the validity of his alternative service, which is granted to individuals who qualify for non-active duty due to mental or physical health concerns. Given the circumstances, military authorities may invalidate his previous service period, which would require him to serve again as an active-duty soldier.

Song Min Ho completed his alternative service and was officially discharged on December 23, 2024. However, if the authorities determine that he violated service regulations, he could be forced to re-enlist and serve his full term in active duty. Should this happen, Song Min Ho would become the second South Korean celebrity to serve in the military twice, following Psy, whose first military service was deemed invalid due to similar allegations of improper conduct and negligence.

The possibility of re-enlistment has become a major point of discussion, as the South Korean public has historically held high expectations for mandatory military service, often reacting strongly to celebrities who attempt to circumvent or manipulate the system.

Advertisement

Following the revelation that Song Min Ho admitted to some of the allegations, public sentiment has largely turned against him. Some Korean netizens sarcastically pointed out that Song Min Ho seemed to experience anxiety and panic attacks selectively, as he showed no signs of distress while performing on stage, filming variety shows like New Journey to the West, or socializing at parties, yet these issues allegedly became significant only during his military service.

Others remarked that while mistakes happen, he should simply re-enlist as an active-duty soldier but suggested that he stay away from the entertainment industry after completing his service. Public figures who fail to meet military service expectations often face severe backlash in South Korea, leading to career setbacks, sponsorship losses, and long-term damage to their reputation.

As investigations continue, authorities are expected to make a final decision in the coming weeks. Whether Song Min Ho will face criminal charges, re-enlistment, or career consequences remains to be seen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WINNER's Song Mino accused of enjoying parties during military service amid investigation into poor attendance