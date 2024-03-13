Lover OTT Release: Here's when and where to watch the Manikandan-Sri Gouri Priya starring romantic drama

The 2024 Tamil film Lover starring Manikandan K and Sri Gouri Priya is one of the best Tamil films that came out at the start of the year. Despite its clash with biggies like Lal Salaam and Yatra 2, the romantic drama managed to survive on word of mouth for its praiseworthy performances with technical aspects.

After its release, many were speculating about its early OTT premiere on the platform but makers did not reveal anything related to its online release. Now, in a recent update, the OTT release date of Lover has officially been unveiled along with the streaming platform.

Lover OTT premiere scheduled on Disney+ Hotstar

On March 12, the streaming platform took to their social platform X and shared a short glimpse of Lover along with the caption that read, “Love is Battle, Love is War, Love is Growing up! 'LOVER' Arrives on March 27 on #DisneyplusHotstar.”

The film was produced by Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan under the banners of Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment. The romantic drama will be streaming from March 27 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, respectively.

More about Lover

The plot of Lover revolves around the lives of Arun and Divya, who have been in a romantic relationship for six years. However, as time passes, they drift apart because of shifting priorities and personal development. The film delves into the difficulties they confront while managing their evolving relationship and explores whether their love can withstand such differences.

Aside from the main actors, the film has a notable cast that includes Nikhila Sankar, Harish Kumar, Kanna Ravi, Pintu Pandu, and several others in key roles.

Speaking of the inaugural ceremony of the film, it was launched by Vijay Sethupathi, and the principal photography started in August 2023. In the same month, the team completed the first schedule. Sean Roldan composed the soundtrack for the film. Shreyaas Krishna was hired as the film's cinematographer, with Bharat Vikraman in charge of its editing. The film was released theatrically on February 8, 2024.

Watch Lover official trailer

