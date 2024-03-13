Premalu Tamil Trailer OUT: Know when Mamitha Baiju-Naslen starrer will release in theatres

The 2024 sensational blockbuster Premalu presenting Mamitha Baiju and Naslen K. Gafoor in key roles, has garnered outstanding response from cinema-lovers. The story revolves around the character of Sachin and his love interest Reenu with a mixture of complicated scenarios.

The romantic comedy was recently released in the Telugu language and yet again created a benchmark and was declared a sure-shot blockbuster. Now, Premalu has been planned for another dub release, and it is in the Tamil language.

Premalu to release in Tamil

On March 12, the official makers of the Premalu took to their social platform Instagram and expressed their gratitude and wrote, "Vanakkam TamilNadu, The celebrations gets bigger with Red Giant Movies. Premalu tamil version releasing in theatres from March 15th. Come.. let's premalu.!".

The Tamil dub rights have been purchased by Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Red Giant Movies and is all set to grace the theaters on March 15. The official trailer of the Tamil version has also been launched on YouTube under the channel Red Giant Movies.

Earlier, it was reported that Premalu may stream on Disney+ Hotstar soon but after seeing its mass mayhem in theatres, the OTT lovers have to wait for a while.

About Premalu’s Telugu release

With positive word of mouth and blockbuster reviews, Premalu has captured the minds of Telugu cinema lovers vastly. SS Rajamoulis’s son SS Karthikeya bought the Telugu dubbing rights and the film was then released theatrically on March 9, 2024. The combination of romance with comedy along with its technical aspects has captivated the Telugu audience and critics completely.

More about Mamitha Baiju-Naslen’s Premalu

The film depicts Naslen's character, Sachin Santhosh, who, after graduating, removes himself from his family because of difficulties in relationships. Despite his desire to travel overseas, his plans do not materialize. So he registers for GATE assistance in Hyderabad. It is here that he meets Mamitha's character Reenu and begins to develop feelings for her. In addition to Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, the film has Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Shameer Khan, and others in prominent roles. The original version was released theatrically on February 9, 2024.

