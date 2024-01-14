Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Suriya and others attend Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira’s wedding reception

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s wedding reception with Nupur Shikhare took place in Mumbai in a grand way, amidst the presence of multiple celebrities across various fraternities. While everyone looked dazzling at the event, the South Indian stars absolutely stole the show with their killer looks.

Kanguva actor Suriya was seen at the event, sporting a black pant, dark blue shirt and a classy black blazer. The actor also wore stylish black shoes, to complement the overall dark look. Suriya kept it light on the accessories, with some cool orange-tinted shades.

Laal Singh Chaddha and Dootha actor Naga Chaitanya also graced the event, looking simple and stylish, with a grey suit and black shoes. Some of the videos from the event showcased Naga Chaitanya in conversation with Anil Kapoor, and the duo also clicked a picture together. Naga Chaitanya is of course dear friends with Aamir Khan now post their collaboration together in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Naga Chaitanya’s rumored girlfriend and actress Sobhita Dhulipala was also seen at the event. Sobhita looked ethereal in her traditional look, with an orange saree, golden bangles, and jhumkas.

Speaking of couples, rumored lovebirds, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were also present at the event and as always, stole the show with their elegance and grace. Aditi especially gave off royal energy with her traditional outfit while Siddharth looked charming. It was beautiful to see the two Rang De Basanti co-stars, Siddharth and Aamir reunite once again.

Advertisement

The Haasan sisters, Shruti and Akshara Haasan were also seen at the event. Shruti sported a more traditional desi look whereas Akshara went for a casual yet stylish black outfit. There was also a cute moment when Dharmendra Ji stole the spotlight from the sisters, as they stepped aside to let Dharmendra Ji steal the show for a moment.

Rakul Preet Singh, Mrunal Thakur, and Malavika Mohanan were also seen at the event.

ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan-Akshara’s gesture for Dharmendra at Ira Khan-Nupur’s reception is winning hearts for THIS reason