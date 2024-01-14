Shruti Haasan-Akshara’s gesture for Dharmendra at Ira Khan-Nupur’s reception is winning hearts for THIS reason

The grand wedding reception of Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare was held last night on Saturday. The star-studded event was held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Some of the dignitaries from film, political, and business backgrounds graced the occasion to bless the newlywed couple. Amongst others was the legendary Dharmendra who was seen walking in and had quite a quirky moment while he photo-bombed the Haasan sisters on the red carpet. Nonetheless, it is the reaction of the Haasan sisters that is winning the internet.

Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan's sweet gesture towards Dharmendra

Last night, on Saturday, legendary actor Dharmendra made a stylish entry at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception in Mumbai. In the pap video, Hassan sisters-Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan can be seen posing for the shutterbugs while the He-Man of Bollywood without realizing ended up standing in front of them. In response to this, Shruti and Akshara swiftly moved aside to have the legendary actor have his moment first.

While both the divas navigated their moment aside, they couldn’t help but burst into laughter over the flurry moment and waited for the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor to finish posing.

Take a look:

Fans are impressed by the Haasan sisters' reaction

The video has been ruling the internet, while netizens lauded the Haasan sisters’ sweet gesture towards the actor and heaped praise on their upbringing. A fan wrote, “Ise ache sanskaar bolte Hai”, another fan commented, “Respectful behavior”, while a third fan commented, “How Sweet...!” Another fan chimed in, “Sanskar Umar se bade h jo inke.”

The grand wedding reception of Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare was attended by several bigwigs including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Raj Thackery, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Rekha, Saira Banu, Ayushmann Khurrana and others.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married on January 3 in a registered wedding in Mumbai. The couple then flew to Udaipur to tie the knot in a traditional ceremony on January 8. Ira Khan and Nupur got engaged in late 2022.

For the unversed, Nupur Shikhare is a renowned celebrity fitness coach.

