Netizens troll Adipurush director Om Raut post Teja Sajja-Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan release

HanuMan starring Teja Sajja in the leading role with Prasanth Varma helming the project has opened a wide range of positive talks from the audience who have seemed to take a liking to the new age superhero story rooted in the cultures of Indian settings.

HanuMan's success has evidently left the netizens criticizing director Om Raut who was previously slammed and even ridiculed by many for portraying the epic Hindu mythology Ramayana in his directorial titled Adipurush, in a carticaturish manner. Now, the reactions of netizens is surely leaving a mark on the director’s name.

Netizens bash Adipurush director Om Raut

The netizens took it up to their X (formerly Twitter) handles to express their criticism against what Om Raut had conceived as an 'epic' movie in terms of filmmaking.

Mostly, everyone pointed out how a much lower budget movie like HanuMan has presented a more adept and creative VFX in the film while Adipurush being a film made on a whopping budget in terms of Indian cinema did not even come close in comparison to the visual effects.

Advertisement

Adipurush which was released back in the middle of 2023 was bashed mercilessly from the first teaser of the film. Many pointed out that the makers have shifted far away from what the original material should have been and have opted for cartoon-like visual effects despite having a large budget. The film which was simultaneously shot in both Hindi and Telugu had Prabhas in the lead role with Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdutta Nage, and many more playing the key roles in the film.

Though the film was touted by the makers to be a next-level epic depiction of Hindu mythology, it failed to be up to the level and ultimately failed in the theaters and was even negatively criticized by the critics.

More about HanuMan

HanuMan is a new-age superhero film from Telugu cinema that features the story of Hanumanthu, a young person who hails from the village of Anjadhri and lives with his sister Anjamma. Once when his sister locks horns with the village chief, he accidentally comes in contact with a precious stone which grants him the power of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology.

The film presented a relatable superhero that was rooted in the cultures of India and ultimately presented a well-crafted flick. The film had Teja Sajja in the lead role who was joining hands with Prasanth Varma after their previous film Zombie Reddy. The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Teja Sajja reveals what Chiranjeevi said after getting to know about HanuMan