Hanu-Man Hindi OTT release: Know when and where to watch Teja Sajja starring supernatural thriller

Teja Sajja starrer Hanu-Man is one of the most celebrated films of 2024. The film which was helmed by Prasanth Varma created a huge sensation among audiences and critics. The film received a huge round of applause for its storyline and execution.

After its release on the auspicious occasion of Sankranti, many were wondering about its Hindi OTT premiere but unfortunately, nothing was officially announced by the makers. Now, in a recent update, makers have finally unveiled the date and platform of the most-awaited film.

Hanu-Man Hindi OTT release scheduled on Colors Cineplex and Jio Cinema

On March 13, the satellite channel took to its social platform Instagram and shared a promo of Hanu-Man along with the caption that read, “Get ready to meet the biggest SUPERHERO 16 March at 8 pm, watch world premiere of #Hanu-Man for the first time in Hindi, only on Colors Cineplex and @officialjiocinema”.

This will mark the first time in the history of the Indian Entertainment industry that a flick will be premiering simultaneously on a satellite TV channel along with an OTT platform.

Meanwhile, makers have not yet unveiled its original and other dubbed languages' OTT release dates.

After unveiling its OTT release date, in a statement, Teja Sajja said, “I feel incredibly fortunate to have the first-of-its-kind premiere for my film, Hanu-Man. This film is very special to me, and I believe that the simultaneous premiere on Colors Cineplex and JioCinema is a fitting way to reach a much larger audience, especially the younger ones.”

He further mentioned that he is positive about the film and that it will reach kids and make them understand the divine powers of Lord Hanu-Man more brightly and enjoyably. The film had its grand release theatrically on January 12, 2024. For the unversed, Hanu-Man is the first installment of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.

More about Hanu-Man

The film is set in the mythical place of Anjanadri and follows the story of Hanu-Manthu, a young robber who uncovers an ancient stone that gives him Lord Hanu-Man's powers. Besides from Teja Sajja, the film features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and others having key parts. Niranjan Raddy has backed the enigmatic thriller under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment.

Watch Hanu-Man official trailer

How excited are you for Hanu-Man Hindi OTT release? Let us know in the comments section below.

