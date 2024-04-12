Chiranjeevi lauds Teja Sajja for his amazing journey in film industry; says ‘God bless you my child’

Megastar Chiranjeevi is unquestionably one of Telugu cinema's top stars. The actor, who has been in the cinema industry for almost 45 years, was recently awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his great artistic accomplishments. The celebrated actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming action thriller titled Vishwambhara.

Meanwhile, a video clip has gone viral online in which Chiranjeevi was seen praising HanuMan actor Teja Sajja for his commendable performance.

Chiranjeevi praises HanuMan actor Teja Sajja

On April 11, a video was shared by renowned PR Vamsi Kaka in which film critic Rajeev Masand was having a conversation with Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi. In the video, the host asks Chiranjeevi if there is any one film that he has seen and he wishes to do it himself. Chiranjeevi mentioned that before answering the question he would like to mention one film.

The Megastar continued and pointed towards HanuMan star Teja Sajja and said, “He started his career as a child artist with me that's 25 years back and then again he did one more he did with me at that time he doesn't belong to any film family.” Chiranjeevi continued and mentioned that Teja Sajja started liking him and got inspired by his works and now he has done HanuMan which Chiranjeevi wanted to do a long ago.

The megastar concluded by mentioning that when Teja Sajja did HanuMan his satisfaction was completed as Taja is part of Megastar's long legacy, and now India is applauding his work. He also gave Teja warm blessings saying, “God bless you, my child”.

More about HanuMan

The film is set in the mythical kingdom of Anjanadri and follows HanuManthu, a teenage bandit who discovers an ancient stone that grants him Lord HanuMan's skills. In addition to Teja Sajja, the film stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and others in key parts. HanuMan has been bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Prasanth Varma has another superhero project in the works, titled Adhira. The film's lead actor is Kalyan Dasari, the son of producer D.V.V. Danayya. The mythological thriller HanuMan is currently airing on Zee5 in Telugu with English subtitles.

Chiranjeevi's upcoming films

The Megastar is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta. Although little information is available about the film, it is billed as a socio-fantasy film with Academy Award winner MM Keeravani writing the songs. The flick also features Trisha Krishnan in the lead role along with actors like Surbhi, Harsha Vardhan, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Isha Chawla, and many more playing pivotal roles in the film.

