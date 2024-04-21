Teja Sajja’s next film titled Mirai; movie set to release on THIS date

Following the massive success of Hanu Man, rising Tollywood star Teja Sajja is gearing up for his next venture titled Mirai-Super Yodha. The makers unveiled the title recently, along with the release of the first look poster. They also revealed that the film is slated to release on April 18, 2025, a year from now.

The director of Mirai is Karthik Gattamneni, who transitioned from cinematography to filmmaking. The production is being managed by the Telugu production house People Media Factory. A brief teaser glimpse of the project has been released, offering a sneak-peek into the storyline. The film's narrative revolves around King Ashoka’s fighter group known as the Secret 9.

What is secret 9 of Ashoka?

Following the historic Kalinga battle, where King Ashoka of the Maurya dynasty emerged as the winner, he chose to walk the path of peace instead of continuing warfare. Yet, the kingdom appointed nine warriors to protect some ancient scriptures rumored to have the ability to make someone divine or godlike.

Teja’s character is introduced as a super warrior, assigned the duty of stopping the eclipse, a dark force, from reaching Ashoka's nine guardians and the precious scriptures they safeguard.

Teja is a skilled Karra Saamu in this movie, someone who is proficient in stick fighting and well-versed in various forms of defense. However, the makers have chosen not to reveal the antagonist of the story yet. Ritika Nayak portrays the female lead, and the teaser briefly showcases her character as well.

Teja Sajja’s career after Hanu Man

Teja Sajja is emerging as one of the rising stars in Tollywood. Following the remarkable success of Hanu Man, which even surpassed Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram in the Sankranti clash, Teja Sajja is now involved in some major projects. One of these projects is Mirai, announced today. Earlier this month, Teja hinted at his involvement in a huge film alongside another Telugu actor who would play the antagonist.

Additionally, Teja is set to reprise his role in the next installment of Hanu Man, titled Jai Hanuman. The film will focus on Lord Hanuman, and Teja himself has confirmed his participation in the movie.

