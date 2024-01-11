EXCLUSIVE: Teja Sajja reveals what Chiranjeevi said after getting to know about HanuMan

Teja Sajja is currently gearing up for his next film HanuMan which is slated to release in theaters on 12th January 2024 with the festival of Sankranti set to take place this week.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the director Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja were seen talking about the film and the experience they had while working on it. During the interaction, Teja Sajja was asked about Megastar Chiranjeevi’s reaction to him being part of HanuMan.

The Zombie Reddy actor said, “I didn’t tell him that I’m doing this film or the idea of the film. He directly just saw the teaser, and he met me once, and he just said one thing: he asked me, ‘What other films are you doing?’ I said Hanu.. and just he said, ‘That is a hit film anyway, tell me about other films.’ I just went on to say that there’s more work to be done in the film and all, but he just said, That is a hit film; it’ll be sorted.”

Chiranjeevi’s reaction to HanuMan

Furthermore, Teja Sajja added, "He asked me the idea of the story, and I just briefly told him the idea of the story in one minute, and he's like, that's sorted, then what about next?"

Adding his remarks to the conversation, Prasanth Varma said, "That is the vibe in Andhra Pradesh for us. While we were making this film, whenever I mention that if it works, they all say that it is already a blockbuster, tell about the next one."

Advertisement

To which Teja Sajja adds, "It's just like the whole nation is rooting for us; it fills our hearts with gratitude, and both of us don't think that we made it; we give all credit to the higher power that has helped us through the process."

More about HanuMan

HanuMan is a Telugu-language superhero film written and directed by Prasanth Varma, which is the first installment in a cinematic universe called Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The film also marks director Prasanth Varma's second collaboration with Teja Sajja, which is set to continue as the cinematic universe evolves.

The film, which is bankrolled by Primeshow Entertainment, features an ensemble cast of Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Raj Deepak Shetty, and many more in leading roles. The film is touted as the first Telugu superhero film based on the legend of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology.

The film's screenplay is penned by Scriptsville, with the music handled by composers GowraHari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh. The camera is cranked by Shivendra, with editing done by SB Raju Talari.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Prasanth Varma opens up about conceiving HanuMan and cinematic universe; says felt like someone was directing