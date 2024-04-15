In January 2024, Prasanth Varma surprised the audiences with his directorial, the Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan. The film proved to be a success story in Hindi and Telugu and there is tremendous discussion around the sequel, Jai HanuMan. While it’s a work in progress on that front, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Prasanth Varma is discussing a mega-budget period film set against the backdrop of Indian Mythology with Ranveer Singh.

Prasanth Varma and Ranveer Singh discussing a mega-budget feature film

“Ranveer Singh is a big fan of Prasanth Varma's work and met him right after the release of Hanuman. When he saw Hanuman, he went gaga over it. The director has been in talks with the actor for a big-budget film for the last 3 months. They have met multiple times and continue to be in discussions. Ranveer is sold on the idea and acknowledges the fact that it’s a very ambitious project. It’s a yes from Ranveer for the film in principle and the team is now figuring on other modalities to get things started,” revealed a source close to the development. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The source further added that Prasanth is trying to create one of the most ambitious feature films of Indian Cinema. “Ranveer knows that such projects are challenging, and needs backing from strong producers and studios. While he is bowled over by the concept, script pre-visualization, and vision, he wants to announce the film once all the factors are covered. He is well aware of the budgets that the film needs, and hence is working with Prashanth to close in all the deals,” the source informed, adding further that Prasanth is new to the film fraternity and doesn't have much contact with production houses, the reason why Ranveer is also stepping in.

Advertisement

Ranveer and Prasanth in conversation with several studios

Ranveer and Prasanth are in talks with multiple studios at the moment – from T Series to Viacom 18 and Jio Studios - to discuss the project and if everything goes as planned, things will be on paper soon. There was a buzz in the market that Ranveer and Prasanth are collaborating on Jai HanuMan, however, our source assures that the film in question is an original period drama with a mythological touch.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 EXCLUSIVE: Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit gear up for a dance face off on Ami Je Tomar