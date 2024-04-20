Is South industry becoming less dependant on superstars for success?

In the year 2024, we have seen a lot of blockbuster films in South India, with many more yet to come this year. Though the anticipation and awe while seeing a star-led film are still persistent in the cinema world, many filmmakers have managed to break the notion of films being a success without a superstar as well.

In recent times, many movies like HanuMan, Tillu Square, Premalu, and more have become massive hits at the box office without having a big star’s name attached to them. Does this mean a film is actually becoming independent from a star’s name and more towards the content and execution of the film?

Are movies becoming more independent from star value?

Taking the recent releases as an example, not only Malayalam films like Manjummel Boys and Premalu but Telugu films like HanuMan, Tillu Square, and Mad are also becoming hits without having a huge star name attached to the production.

These films are being accepted and enjoyed by the audience and critics alike without having the hassles or hype a typical star-led movie can get. The flicks are enjoyed by the audience due to the content they present, along with a flair-filled screenplay and solid performances by the actors.

The success of these films is so prominent that they are even getting sequels to be made on the same. Films like Premalu 2, Jai Hanuman, and Mad Square have all been officially announced by the makers, which are already generating a large buzz around the audience.

But does this mean audiences don’t enjoy star-led films? Absolutely not! Though the films are massive successes on the big screen, a large majority of filmgoers still enjoy seeing a superstar execute their style and swag on the screen with absolute charisma and charm.

The success of the aforementioned films only shows that people not only prefer seeing their beloved stars on the screen but would also enjoy a film if presented in a well-written and concocted manner. If the film is executed finely, then the audience will make it a blockbuster be it a star-led one or by a debut actor.

