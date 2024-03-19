HanuMan director Prasanth Varma to take up THIS unfinished project with Anupama Parameswaran as his next?

Director Prasanth Varma is currently on cloud nine after the humongous success of his superhero film Hanuman. The film also recently had its OTT premiere, amassing record-breaking numbers on the opening day of its small-screen release.

Prasanth Varma’s next film titled Octopus

Soon after the release of Hanuman, the question in everyone’s minds has been, “What will Prasanth Varma do next?” Now, according to reports, Prasanth Varma is set to revive his next project titled Octopus with actress Anupama Parameswaran. Due to apparent casting delays for Jai Hanuman, Prasanth Varma is looking to complete the shooting of his unfinished project Octopus. If reports are to be believed, 65 percent of the shoot has already been completed.

Initially, Prasanth Varma had revealed that Jai Hanuman would be his next theatrical film but it looks like things have not quite gone to plan. Amidst talks of Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and other actors for the role of Hanuman in the sequel, it seems that no actor has been confirmed for the role.

What’s in store for Prasanth Varma after Octopus

With Hanuman, Prasanth Varma took the first steps in the establishment of his very own superhero universe, the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). From what has been confirmed so far, the next film in the superhero universe is likely to be Adhira or Jai Hanuman. Prasanth has already shot for some major portions of the film with actor Dasari Kalyan.

Post the above-mentioned films, Prasanth has also planned for a female centric superhero film amidst other exciting projects.

About Anupama Parameswaran’s next film Tillu Square

Anupama Parameswaran who was last seen in the Ravi Teja starrer Eagle, will next be seen in the film Tillu Square, a sequel to the smash 2022 hit DJ Tillu. She will star opposite Siddu Jonnalagadda in this highly anticipated sequel.

The makers recently released a single from the film ‘Oh My Lily’, setting the mood of the film for the audience.

According to Siddu, who is also the writer of the film, Tillu Square will be like another episode in the life of DJ Tillu and not a sequel to the 2022 film.

