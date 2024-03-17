HanuMan Telugu OTT release: When and where to watch Teja Sajja-Prasanth Varma's mythological thriller

The 2024 mythological thriller HanuMan starring Teja Sajja became a box office rampage and also garnered huge rounds of applause from cinema lovers as well as critics. The film was praised for its technical aspects along with commendable performances by the lead stars along with supporting actors.

HanuMan Hindi OTT version was released simultaneously on Colors Cineplex and Jio Cinemas on March 16. Now, makers have officially announced the release date of its original version.

HanuMan Telugu OTT premiere on Zee5

HanuMan is now available to stream on Zee5 in the Telugu language along with English subtitles. To make this remarkable announcement the makers took to their official X account and shared a GIF featuring Teja Sajja and wrote, “The SuperHero has now reached to every home #HanuMan is now streaming on @Zee5India Share your screenshots with #HanuMan on Zee5 and let the magic continue”.

After the post went online, several fans took to the comments section and expressed joy for the mystical thriller. A user wrote, “Missed in theaters. Will watch it now”, while another user wrote,”Loved it! Thanks for making this one! Congratulations. Eagerly waiting for the next part! Jai Hanuman!.

HanuMan was released theatrically on January 12 on the auspicious occasion of Sankranti in a brutal clash with Dhanush's Captain Miller, Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, and Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhv and emerged as a top contender for the cinema-lovers amongst all.

Advertisement

HanuMan Hindi OTT release

Recently, the satellite channel's Instagram handle shared a riveting promo of HanuMan and wrote, “Get ready to meet the biggest SUPERHERO 16 March at 8 pm, watch world premiere of #HanuMan for the first time in Hindi, only on Colors Cineplex and @officialjiocinema.".

More about HanuMan

The film is set in the fictitious land of Anjanadri and tells the story of HanuManthu, a young bandit who discovers an old stone that grants him Lord HanuMan's abilities. Apart from Teja Sajja, the film stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and others in significant roles. Meanwhile, Prasanth Varma already has another superhero project in his lineup, titled Adhira. The film stars Kalyan Dasari, son of producer D.V.V. Danayya in the lead role.

ALSO READ: Mission: Chapter I OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Arun Vijay starring thriller-drama