Nithya Menen announces her new rom-com film; ‘For a change here is a soup-girl story…’

Without a doubt, Nithya Menen is one of the most rich talents the film industry has ever witnessed. The actress has always chosen groundbreaking roles and made them a memorable one for her fans and cinema-lovers.

Currently, the star is busy with the schedule of her upcoming film with Jayam Ravi titled Kadhalikka Neramillai which is helmed by director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Now, Nithya has announced her new Tamil film in a never-seen-before avatar and an interesting concept.

Nithya Menen announces her new movie with a ‘soup-girl story’

On March 15, Nithya took to her social media platform Instagram, shared a poster featuring her, and wrote, “Bask Time Theatres and POPter Media proudly present Nithya Menen’s Fantasy Rom Com in Tamil. We have seen a lot of soup-boy stories on the big screen. For a change here is a soup-girl story brewing up, a refreshing take on a slice-of-life movie, reflecting a girl’s perspective on relationships. Written & Directed by debutante Kamini.Produced by BGN, Aditya Ajay Singh, Ramki". The announcement was also made by the makers in a collaborative post with Nithya.

After the actor’s post went online her beloved fans took to her comments section and praised the actor for choosing another groundbreaking role. One fan wrote, “Absolutely thrilled for your upcoming fantasy rom-com! Your charisma always shines through, and I can't wait to see you work your magic on screen. Counting down the days until the release!”, while another one wrote, “That's it... That's why I like Nitya mem”.

More about Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen was recently seen in a Malayalam comedy drama titled Masterpeace helmed by Sreejith N. Apart from Nithya Menon, it also starred Renji Panicker, Parvathi.T, Ashokan, and Shanthi Krishna in the lead roles. It was bankrolled by Mathew George under the banner of Central Advertising. The 5-episode series was premiered on Disney+Hotstar.

Watch Masterpeace Malayalam official trailer

Nithya Menen’s upcoming films

Nithya is all set to feature with Jayam Ravi in Kadhalikka Neramillai which marks the first collaboration between the pair. The film is touted to be a romantic thriller that will feature Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, and actor Lal in a crucial role. The music has been composed by veteran music composer A R Rahman.

Meanwhile, the makers have not announced its release date. As per early reports, it has been shared that Nithya will also be a part of Dhanush’s directorial Raayan which will mark their 2nd collaboration after 2022 blockbuster Thiruchitrambalam helmed by Mithran R. Jawahar.

