Top 15 Best Tamil movies on Netflix: From Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, Doctor to Dhanush’s Power Paandi

Whether you’re looking for an explosive thriller, a social drama, or even an experimental flick, Tamil cinema has a bit of everything for everyone. While the Tamil Film Industry has been unfortunately stereotyped to the genre of commercial films, we’re here to break that stereotype and take a look at 15 top Tamil movies on Netflix across various genres.

15 Best Tamil movies on Netflix

1. Jigathanda DoubleX (2023)

Writer-Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Runtime: 2 hours 52 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Naveen Chandra

Genre: Adventure/ Drama

Where to watch: Netflix

If you truly claim to be a cinephile or even a casual lover of cinema, do not miss this masterstroke of a film from Karthik Subbaraj. It is utterly cinematic and is driven by meaningful and effective storytelling.

2. Leo (2023)

Writer-Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Runtime: 2 hours 44 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja

Genre: Action/Crime

Where to watch: Netflix

Although slightly flawed in its later portions, Leo is arguably one of the best action-thriller films in Tamil cinema with a career-best performance from Thalapathy Vijay.

3. Maamannan (2023)

Writer-Director: Mari Selvaraj

Runtime: 2 hours 35 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Cast: U. Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Keerthy Suresh

Genre: Thriller/Action

Where to watch: Netflix

Maamannan is yet another important social commentary from director Mari Selvaraj. Although Maamannan is not as effective as his other works, it still offers a space for thinking and reflection, making it one of the best Tamil movies on Netflix.

4. Don (2022)

Writer-Director: Cibi Chakaravarthi

Runtime: 2 hours 48 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan

Genre: Action/Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Among the latest Tamil movies on Netflix, Sivakarthikeyan’s Don movie stands out for portraying the harsh reality of college life and the pressures curbing the creative urges of students. It is a coming-of-age story presented in the commercial format of storytelling, with some comedic episodes, song and dance, and so on.

5. Love Today (2022)

Writer-Director: Pradeep Ranganathan

Runtime: 2 hours 34 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, Raveena, Yogi Babu

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

A truly unique romantic comedy film from Tamil cinema, Love Today emerged as a massive success in 2022, earning applause for its presentation of modern love through the lens of smartphones.

6. Doctor (2021)

Writer-Director: Nelson Dilipkumar

Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Mohan, Redin Kingsley, Yogi Babu

Genre: Comedy/Action

Where to watch: Netflix

A film that showcased Sivakarthikeyan in a completely new avatar, Doctor is arguably one of the quirkiest Tamil comedy movies streaming on Netflix.

7. Mandela (2021)

Writer-Director: Madonne Ashwin

Runtime: 2 hours 20 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Cast: Yogi Babu, Sheela, Senthi Kumari, Kanna Ravi

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Mandela is the debut directorial film of Maaveeran director Madonne Ashwin and is a brilliant political satire film. It is the absurd yet highly relevant story of how a lower-caste barber’s ‘vote’ becomes important when there is a tie in the votes.

8. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020)

Writer-Director: Desingh Periyasamy

Runtime: 2 hours 40 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Varma, Rakshan, Niranjani, Anish Kuruvilla

Genre: Thriller/Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is a fun, entertaining comedy thriller that follows the story of two online scammers who decide to change their ways of meeting two girls. However, little do they know that karma has different plans.

9. Super Deluxe (2019)

Writer-Director: Thiagarajan Kumararaja

Runtime: 2 hours 55 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, Mysskin

Genre: Thriller

Where to watch: Netflix

Not only is Super Deluxe one of the best Tamil movies on Netflix, but is also one of the best Tamil movies of all time. The film stands out for its stunning visual imagery, stunning hyperlink narration, and poetic writing.

10. Magamuni (2019)

Writer-Director: Santha Kumar

Runtime: 2 hours 37 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Cast: Arya, Indhuja, Mahima Nambiar

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Where to watch: Netflix

Magamuni takes the classic twin separation story and turns it on its head in this engaging crime thriller film.

11. Ottha Seruppu Size 7 (2019)

Writer-Director: R. Parthiban

Runtime: 2 hours

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Cast: R. Parthiban

Genre: Thriller

Where to watch: Netflix

Ottha Seruppu Size 7 is a must-watch Tamil movie for many reasons, but the most important one has to be its cinematic achievement. The film is an astonishing single-character murder mystery with many interesting surprises up its sleeve.

12. KD (2019)

Writer-Director: Madhumita Sundararaman

Runtime: 2 hours 3 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Cast: Mu Ramaswamy, Yog Japee, Nagavishal

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

If you’re looking for a heart-warming feel-good film, look no further than this 2019 Tamil film. When an 80-year-old man wakes up from a coma, he realizes that his family is planning on euthanizing him. Upon his realization, he leaves home to set on a journey to discover himself, proving that age is just a number.

13. Mersal (2017)

Writer-Director: Atlee

Runtime: 2 hours 45 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Nithya Menen, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to watch: Netflix

One of Atlee’s best works, Mersal is shouldered by Thalapathy Vijay’s majestic screen presence. It features Vijay in a triple role, playing both the father and the two twin brothers in the film.

14. Power Paandi (2017)

Writer-Director: Dhanush

Runtime: 2 hours 4 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Cast: Dhanush, Rajkiran

Genre: Family/Romance

Where to watch: Netflix

In 2017, Dhanush added yet another talent to his growing list of skills, donning the director’s hat for Pa Paandi, or Power Paandi. In his directorial debut, Dhanush delivered a heart-warming family drama that is easily one of the best Tamil movies on Netflix.

15. Visaranai (2015)

Writer-Director: Vetrimaaran

Runtime: 1 hour 46 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Cast: Dinesh, Samuthirakani, Anandhi

Genre: Thriller/Crime

Where to watch: Netflix

Although Vetrimaaran was already an established name in Tamil cinema at the time, it was Visaranai that put the star director on the global map. This gut-wrenching tale of a group of innocent immigrants and their plight is sure to shake you to your core.

