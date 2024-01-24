Top 10 South Indian Period Dramas on OTT: Ram Charan, Jr. NTR’s RRR to Rishab Shetty’s Kantara

Period drama, or films set in a historical time period or background, have been one of the most enjoyable genres for the audience. In addition to it, the filmmakers also enjoy a set of creative freedom, with a wide range of possibilities opening up ahead of them.

Over the years, the South Indian film industries have come up with a wide variety of period films, encompassing a myriad of genres including drama, romance, fantasy and more as well. Irrespective of the genre-combinations, one thing is common between the films: it is sure to entertain the audience. Here are the top 10 period drama films from the South Indian film industries in the descending order of release.

Top 10 South Indian period drama films

1. Kantara (2022)

Writer-Director: Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty Runtime: 2 hours 28 minutes

2 hours 28 minutes IMDb rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Cast: Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty

Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty Genre: Period-action-drama

Period-action-drama Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kantara is undoubtedly one of the most popular Kannada films to come out in the last few years. The film is set in three timelines, 1847, 1970, and 1990, and has a deep rooted connection to the ancient artform of Bhoota Kola, as well as the sport of Kambala. The film beautifully connects the audience to the world that is created and seamlessly weaves the three time periods together.

2. Ponniyin Selvan I and II (2022, 2023)

Writer-Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam Runtime: 2 hours 47 minutes and 2 hours 35 minutes

2 hours 47 minutes and 2 hours 35 minutes IMDb rating: 7.6/10 and 7.3/10

7.6/10 and 7.3/10 Cast: Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Sobhitha Dhulipala, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Sobhitha Dhulipala, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Genre: Historical-fiction

Historical-fiction Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ponniyin Selvan is arguably Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus. The director successfully brought to life Kalki Krishnamurthi’s 1955 novel by the same name, something that several filmmakers have attempted to do in the past. The film delves into the Chola empire, which was at its peak between 985 and 1014 AD. At the time of release the film was highly praised for its portrayal of the time period, as well as for its making. The music by AR Rahman and Ravi Varman’s cinematography were integral parts of the film, bringing in a different layer to the film as well.

3. RRR (2022)

Writer-Director: SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli Runtime: 3 hours 02 minutes

3 hours 02 minutes IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Cast: Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran

Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran Genre: Period-action-drama

Period-action-drama Where to watch: Netflix

RRR arguably took Indian cinema to a global audience. The film delves into topics like freedom, friendship, and revolution. The film tells the tale of two historical figures, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their friendship, and how they fought against the British Raj. The film is set in the 1920s, and the makers have managed to accurately recreate the time period as well.

4. Mahanati (2018)

Writer-Director: Nag Ashwin

Nag Ashwin Runtime: 2 hours 49 minutes

2 hours 49 minutes IMDb rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya

Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya Genre: Period-drama-biography

Period-drama-biography Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Mahanati is set in the timeline between 1942 and late 1970s, and follows the tale of actress Savitri, who was one of the most popular, and highly paid actresses in the time. The film was just Nag Ashwin’s second directorial venture, and was highly praised for the way he had recreated the timeline. Further, the film also features an ensemble cast, all of them portraying crucial roles in the film.

5. Rangasthalam (2018)

Writer-Director: Sukumar

Sukumar Runtime: 2 hours 54 minutes

2 hours 54 minutes IMDb rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Cast: Ram Charan, Jagapathi Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj

Ram Charan, Jagapathi Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj Genre: Period-action-drama

Period-action-drama Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Set in the 1980s, the Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam is one of the most popular Telugu films to come out in the previous decade. The film is set in the 1980s and follows the tale of two brothers who oppose the village’s local government and the corrupt co-operative society led by its president. Although the film received minor criticisms owing to its runtime, it was highly praised by fans and critics alike at the time of release.

6. Iyyobinte Pusthakam (2014)

Director: Amal Neerad

Amal Neerad Writer: Gopan Chithambaram

Gopan Chithambaram Runtime: 2 hours 40 minutes

2 hours 40 minutes IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Lal, Jayasurya, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vijayakan, TG Ravi

Fahadh Faasil, Lal, Jayasurya, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vijayakan, TG Ravi Genre: Period-thriller

Period-thriller Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Iyyobinte Pusthakam is arguably the best work of Amal Neerad so far. The film is set in Munnar in the mid-20th century and follows the life of Iyob and the rivalry between his sons Aloshy, Ivan and Dimitri. The film follows a rather complicated storyline including jealousy, heirloom, and more, which has been beautifully presented by Amal Neerad. Over time, the film has gained a cult status among cinephiles, as well.

7. Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (2012)

Writer-Director: Naganna

Naganna Co-writer: Keshavaditya

Keshavaditya Runtime: 3 hours

3 hours IMDb rating: 8/10

8/10 Cast: Darshan, Jayapradha, Divya Parameshwaran, Srinivasa Murthy

Darshan, Jayapradha, Divya Parameshwaran, Srinivasa Murthy Genre: Period-war

Period-war Where to watch: SonyLIV

Set in the 1800s, Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna tells the tale of the eponymous character, who was a prominent freedom fighter from Karnataka. He waged war against the British East India Company in the 1800s, until he was captured and executed in 1830. The film was highly praised for its powerful dialogues and camera work.

8. Urumi (2011)

Director: Santhosh Sivan

Santhosh Sivan Writer: Shankar Ramakrishnan

Shankar Ramakrishnan Runtime: 2 hours 52 minutes

2 hours 52 minutes IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prabhu Deva, Genelia D’Souza, Nithya Menen, Vidya Balan

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prabhu Deva, Genelia D’Souza, Nithya Menen, Vidya Balan Genre: Period-drama

Period-drama Where to watch: Zee5

Santhosh Sivan’s Urumi is undeniably one of the best period films to come out in the last decade. The film told the story of Murikkancheri Kelu, played by Prithviraj, who wishes to avenge the murder of his father at the hands of the Portuguese. The film also showed historical characters like Estevao da Gama and Vasco da Gama. Urumi became highly popular at the time of release and is considered to be one of the defining films in the Malayalam New Wave.

9. Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja (2009)

Director: Hariharan

Hariharan Writer: MT Vasudevan Nair

MT Vasudevan Nair Runtime: 3 hours 20 minutes

3 hours 20 minutes IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Cast: Mammooty, Manoj K Jayan, Sarathkumar, Jagathy Sreekumar, Suresh Krishna

Mammooty, Manoj K Jayan, Sarathkumar, Jagathy Sreekumar, Suresh Krishna Genre: Period-drama

Period-drama Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja came out at a time when Malayalam cinema was going through a bit of a trough. The film is set in 1796 and focussed on the valiant king of Pazhassi Palace, Kerala Varma, who led his forces to fight off the British East India Company. The film also showed the infamous guerilla warfare that the Kerala Varma’s forces used against the British forces with cinematic brilliance.

10. Hey Ram (2000)

Writer-Director: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan Runtime: 3 hours 30 minutes

3 hours 30 minutes IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Cast: Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukherjee, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri

Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukherjee, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri Genre: Period-drama

Period-drama Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Hey Ram was India’s official entry for the Academy Awards in the year 2000. The film is told as a narration, set in the 1940s, and follows the tale of Saketh Ram, who turns to extremism when his wife is murdered. His journey, and how he gets rid of his extremism forms the crux of the story. The film was highly praised at the time of release especially for the music by Ilaiyaraaja.

