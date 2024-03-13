10 best Malayalam web series: From Roshan-Nimisha starrer Poacher to Kerala Crime Files

The new norm of entertainment ever since the emergence and popularization of OTT platforms and the development of online media has been the wide variety of web series that came out in multiple genres.

The use of long and driven characters interacting inside the small universe successfully enticed people to start viewing multiple stories through the use of their devices and made a mark with compelling storylines and complex setups, that make them all the more interesting.

Along with the development of the field of web series, shows also started being created in multiple languages including Malayalam. The emergence of Malayalam web series be it on YouTube or an OTT platform has managed to keep the audience entertained and interested to invest their time for the shows.

Many mallu web series are usually developed into mini web series or shows with limited seasons, along with incorporating many actors either from film and traditional television or even content creators who are well-known to the internet users. Considering some of them, here are the best 10 Malayalam web series that you can catch today and watch along with your family or friends.

Best 10 Malayalam web series

1. Perilloor Premier League

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Political-Comedy drama

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Advertisement

Perilloor Premier League is a political comedy-drama series directed by Praveen Chandran in his debut venture and written by Deepu Pradeep. The series focuses on the story of Malavika, who accidentally becomes the Panchayat president of Perilloor Grama Panchayat after several consecutive and unpredictable events take place in her life.

The series features Nikhila Vimal in the lead role with an array of actors like Sunny Wayne, Vijayaraghavan, Ashokan, Aju Varghese, Sajin Cherukayil, and many more being a vital part of the series.

2. Thera Para

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

Genre: Comedy

Where to watch: YouTube

Thera Para is a limited mini-series that premiered on the popular YouTube channel Karikku (tender coconut) created by Nikhil Prasad. The series follows the lives of four friends George, Lolan, Shibu, and Shambu who are roommates living in the suburban area of Kochi and are struggling with life as they can’t find jobs along with several problems that arise in their daily lives and how they manage to escape from them.

The series features Anu K Aniyan, Shabareesh Sajjin, Binoy John, and Anand Mathews in the leading roles with many more along with them. Furthermore, actors Aju Varghese and Saniya Iyappan also made cameo appearances in the series.

3. Master Peace

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Genre: Comedy

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Master Peace is a Malayalam comedy web series written by Praveen S and directed by Sreejith N. The series follows the tale of an unconventional couple Ria and Binoy, where the former is a dedicated homemaker and the latter a struggling businessman, and how they manage their family together.

The series features Nithya Menen, Sharaf U Dheen, Renji Panicker, Maala Parvathi, Ashokan, and Shanthi Krishna in the leading roles with an additional cast of actors like Roshan Mathew, Jude Anthany Joseph, and Divya Pillai.

4. Kerala Crime Files

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Genre: Crime Drama

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Advertisement

Kerala Crime Files is a Malayalam crime drama series following the investigation of Ernakulam North police station officers who are up in a race against time to catch a murderer out on the loose. The first season, which is titled Kerala Crime Files - Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara featured actors Aju Varghese, Lal, Zhinz Shan, Navas Vallikkunnu, and many more in leading roles.

The series directed by Ahammed Khabeer is already greenlit for a second season which is likely to follow a brand new case and its investigation.

5. Scoot!

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Genre: Comedy

Where to watch: YouTube

Scoot! is a Malayalam web series available on YouTube that follows two young men who work together in an IT company and are planning to quit their jobs and start a turf business for sports who are also joined by a new friend but things take a turn for the worse when they tackle horns with some goons. The series features Arjun Ratan, Jeevan Stephen, and Kiran Viyyath in the leading roles.

6. Instagraamam

IMDb rating: 5.5/10

Genre: Comedy

Where to watch: NeeStream

Instagraamam is a comedy Malayalam mini-series directed by Mridul Nair who previously made films like B Tech and Kasargold. The series features actors like Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Balu Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, and many more in leading roles. The series is a lighthearted comedy series spanning over a few episodes.

7. MeenAviyal

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Genre: Comedy

Where to watch: YouTube

MeenAviyal is a Manglish (Malayalam+English) web series that showcases the events that unfold when a mischievous young guy Arun moves in with his elder sister Amrita's apartment. Along with the usual sibling rivalry, the show also portrays them adjusting to new norms along with old annoying habits and rivalry.

The series features actors like Archana Kavi, Arun Kurian, Vaishnavi Venugopal, Praveen Premnath, Ann Jameela Saleem, and many more. The series is co-written by Archana Kavi along with director Dominic Arun who previously made the 2017 film Tharangam.

Advertisement

8. Poacher

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Genre: Crime Drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Poacher is a Malayalam language crime drama web series created by Richie Mehta that follows the events that are based on real-life incidents of ivory poaching that took place in Malayattoor which had alleged involvement of Triad and Yakuza where the Kerala Forest Department conducted an extensive enforcement and investigation known as Operation Shikkar.

The series stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kani Kusruti, Ranjitha Menon, and Maala Parvathi in the lead roles with the series getting highly positive reviews from the critics.

9. Average Ambili

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Genre: Drama

Where to watch: YouTube

Average Ambili is a Malayalam language drama web series directed by Adithyan Chandrashekar which revolves around the life of Ambili who has been constantly bullied throughout her life for leading an average life starting from academic and non-academic activities in school.

Though Ambili has ambitions and dreams she is still stuck in a place in her life because of “averageness” and the series follows the unexpected events in her life and how it is alright to be average in life. The series features Arsha Baiju in the titular role with Vishnu Agasthya, Zhinz Shan, and many more playing key roles.

10. Priyapettavan Piyush

IMDb rating: 7/10

Genre: Drama

Where to watch: YouTube

Priyapettavan Piyush is a Malayalam drama web series written and directed by Goutham Soorya with Jeevan Stephen, Kiran Viyyath, Annu Antony, Maala Parvathi, Jayaraj Warrier and many more in key roles.

The web series focuses on the life of Piyush played by Jeevan who is having trouble in his personal love life and how he tackles the conflict along with his friend.

All these series are only some of the picks that are present on YouTube and OTT platforms which are worthy of being watched and enjoyed along with friends and family, having a light-hearted tone in them.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 15 Best Tamil Thrillers Movies on OTT that are totally worth your time: From Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Leo to STR’s Maanaadu