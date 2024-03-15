Meet Anand Deverakonda as Madhan from DUET; first look poster unveiled on actor's birthday

Actor Anand Deverakonda has created a unique niche for himself in the Telugu Film Industry with his choice of roles. Whether it is the middle class boy next door role from Middle Class Melodies or the emotionally stirring role in the sensational Baby film.

On the occasion of the actor’s 32nd birthday, the first look from his next film Duet was unveiled and it promises yet another fresh role for Anand. From the interesting first look, it is clear that the makers have gone for the visual representation of the saying “She’s in my heart”. Ritika Nayak, who plays the female lead opposite Anand in the film is positioned in such a way as to represent the saying.

More about Duet

Duet stars Anand Deverakonda and Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam fame Ritika Nayak in the lead roles and has been written and directed by Mithun Varadharaja Krishnan. Going by the posters of the film, it promises to be a colourful musical romance. Celebrated music director GV Prakash has been roped in to compose the music for the film. K.E Gnanavel Raja has bankrolled the project under the Studio Green banner. Duet is expected to release in both the Telugu and Tamil languages simultaneously.

Anand Deverakonda on the work front

Anand Deverakonda is currently fresh off the success of his cult film Baby. The film came as a sudden surprise and shook the Telugu audiences with its compelling narration. Anand Deverakonda’s performance as the vulnerable boyfriend was especially appreciated.

After Baby, Anand is back with another romantic tale but this time, the flavour seems to be lighter.

Apart from Duet, Anand will also be seen in the film Gam Gam Ganesha. The film is being written and directed by Uday Shetty and also stars Vennela Kishore, Raj Arun and Satyam Rajesh in key roles. Kedar S. and Vamsi are producing the film under the HyLife Entertainment banner. The shooting of the film is currently in progress and is expected to hit the big screens in 2024.

Following which Anand will also star in the tentatively titled AD7. Further details regarding the film are awaited.

