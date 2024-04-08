Nithya Menen’s new film titled Dear Exes; makers share first-look poster on actor's 36th birthday

Nithya Menen is one of the richest talents the film business has ever seen. The actress has always selected innovative characters that have left an impression on her fans and audiences alike. The actor is celebrating her 36th birthday on April 8th. Meanwhile, the makers of her upcoming project have shared the 1st look of Nithya and unveiled its title. Have a look!

Nithya Menen's new film titled Dear Exes

On April 8, the makers took to their social platform Instagram and shared a poster of Nithya in her cool avatar and wrote, “Very happy to launch the Bask Time Theatres and POPter Media Production No. 1 first look #DearEXes #HBDNithyaMenen.”

Nithya also took to her Instagram account and shared the 1st look poster and wrote, “A fun magic ride this will be!” In the poster, Nithya was seen holding a glass of blue colored drink in one hand and on the other holding a smartphone which features Ex. The vibrant poster signifies that this will be Nithya’s completely different project from her previous flicks.

Soon after the post surfaced online fans and her die-hard admirers took to the comments section and sent her their warm regards. A fan wrote, “Happy birthday to my special one.” The other one wrote, “The best female artist in India… Happy Birthday….”

More about Nithya Menen's Dear Exes

The film is said to be a new-age romantic comedy featuring Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Deepak Parambol, and Prateik Babbar in the lead roles. Written & Directed by debutante Kamini. Produced by BGN, Aditya Ajay Singh, and Ramki in a joint venture under their banner Bask Time Theatres and Popter Media Network.”

More about Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen was last seen in the Malayalam comic drama Masterpeace, directed by Sreejith N. In addition to Nithya Menon, the film featured Renji Panicker, Parvathi.T, Ashokan, and Shanthi Krishna in lead parts. It was bankrolled by Mathew George under the name Central Advertising. The five-episode series launched on Disney+ Hotstar on October 25th, 2023.

Nithya Menen's upcoming films

Nithya will appear alongside Jayam Ravi in Kadhalikka Neramillai, the pair's debut collaboration. The film is touted as a romantic thriller with Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, and actor Lal in key roles. A R Rahman, a veteran composer, composed the music.

Meanwhile, the producers have not specified a release date yet. According to early reports, Nithya would also be a part of Dhanush directed Raayan.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Teaser: Fans call it 'Mental mass' as they go berserk over Allu Arjun’s saree look