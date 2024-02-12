5 Best on-screen couples to celebrate this Valentine’s Day; Kamal Haasan-Sridevi to Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna

When we look at a cute, adorable real-life couple, our hearts explode with joy upon looking at the love shared between the two individuals. But that’s not what we’re looking at today. Today, we’re looking at 5 such on-screen pairings from the South Indian film industry that looked so good that they made us believe in their love.

From couples that have acted in over 25 films together, to relative newbies, here is a list of the 5 best on-screen couples in South Indian cinema.

1. Prabhas and Anushka Shetty

The duo of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, fondly referred to as Darling and Sweety respectively are one of the best on-screen couples in Telugu cinema. Prabhas and Anushka have worked together on a total of 4 films. Their first collaboration was in the 2009 film Billa, a remake of Ajith’s film with the same title. Their sizzling chemistry in Billa turned heads, with their songs together getting a special mention.

The duo later worked together in the superhit 2013 film Mirchi, where the audience was convinced that the duo were meant for each other. Then came the two giants, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, for which both the actors dedicated roughly half a decade, and a lot of blood, sweat, and tears.

2. Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan

Actor Thalapathy Vijay has worked with Trisha on a total of 5 films, with Leo being the latest project featuring the two actors. The duo’s previous collaborations include the iconic Ghilli in 2004, which cemented Vijay and Trisha as one of the strongest on-screen pairings in Tamil cinema. The combo worked so well that Vijay and Trisha went on to do back-to-back projects together with Thirupaachi in 2005, Aathi in 2006, and Kuruvi in 2008.

It was only 15 years later that Vijay and Trisha were reunited with the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Leo, where a more mature side of their chemistry was seen.

3. Kamal Haasan and Sridevi

Remember when I said, actors who have done more than 25 films together? It is the iconic duo of Kamal Haasan and Sridevi. It would take a whole day to list out every one of their films, so let’s mention a few of their most iconic works together. One of the most heart-breaking romances of all time is of course the Bollywood film Sadma, but apart from that this everlasting pair has featured in Apoorva Ragangal, Moondram Pirai, Sigappu Rojakal, 16 Vayathinile, and Varumayin Niram Sigappu to name a few.

In each of their collaborations, Kamal Haasan and Sridevi share a chemistry that simply cannot be put into words. It is eternal, it is classic, and gives a feeling of watching two people in love, rather than two actors pretending to be in love.

4. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

This rumored real-life couple coincidentally also seems to share great chemistry on-screen. Although Vijay and Rashmika have acted together in only two films before, their awe-inducing chemistry in both those films makes them a worthy addition to this list.

Whether it is the constant bickering between the two in the playful film Geetha Govindam or the fighting for what you love theme in Dear Comrade, Vijay, and Rashmika pull off both the silly and the serious, making them one of the best on-screen couples in South Indian cinema.

5. Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen

When we speak of bubbly actors, Nithya Menen is the first face that comes to mind. She can pretty much hit it off with any actor but something memorable occurs when she works with Dulquer Salmaan. Whether it is their first movie together Ustad Hotel, where Dulquer and Nithya sneak out at night, or later in the Mani Ratnam directorial OK Kanmani, where we see the two portray a couple in a live-in relationship, every scene is memorable. Who can especially forget the iconic Mental Manadhil song, with Nithya and Dulquer on a bike, as AR Rahman’s melodious tune takes over.

