Pushpa 2 Teaser: Fans call it 'Mental mass' as they go berserk over Allu Arjun’s saree look

On the occasion of Allu Arjun's grand 42nd birthday, makers have officially unveiled the first teaser of one of the most celebrated and anticipated films Pushpa: The Rule. The first glimpse shows Allu Arjun in a never-before-seen avatar. Allu Arjun's saree look has taken social media by storm. Here's what netizens have to say about Allu Arjun and his new look.