Pushpa 2 Teaser: Fans call it 'Mental mass' as they go berserk over Allu Arjun’s saree look
The most awaited glimpse of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule has been unveiled on the special occasion of Allu Arjun’s 42nd birthday. Here’s what netizens have to say about Allu Arjun’s new avatar.
On the occasion of Allu Arjun's grand 42nd birthday, makers have officially unveiled the first teaser of one of the most celebrated and anticipated films Pushpa: The Rule. The first glimpse shows Allu Arjun in a never-before-seen avatar. Allu Arjun's saree look has taken social media by storm. Here's what netizens have to say about Allu Arjun and his new look.