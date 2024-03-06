Photo: Prabhas, Disha Patani, and team Kalki 2898 AD in Italy to film a dance number

This past week on X (formerly Twitter) has seen fans of Prabhas desperately asking for an update from the highly awaited Kalki 2898 AD. Now with the film scheduled to release in less than two months, the makers have dropped a mighty interesting update from the movie.

Posting on social media, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD posted a picture with the team of Kalki 2898 which included Rebel Star Prabhas, Disha Patani, and director Nag Ashwin among other crew members. The entire unit posed for a picture as they stood in front of an aircraft at an Airport in Italy.

In the post on X (formerly Twitter), makers Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “Italy lo aata paata” which roughly translates to “Song and dance in Italy”.

With the post going viral on social media, fans are wondering whether Prabhas will be shaking a leg with Disha Patani for a special dance number or if Disha Patani will have a full-fledged role.

Everything you need to know about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated Indian films set to be released in 2024. The film boasts a mammoth cast of Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many other talented actors in key roles.

Kalki 2898 AD is releasing with a lot of expectations both domestically and Internationally with the team aiming for a huge overseas release as well. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam as well as other International languages.

Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 9th, 2024.

Prabhas’ massive upcoming projects

Apart from Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has a massive lineup ahead of him. He will be seen in the Maruthi-directed horror flick titled The Raja Saab produced by People Media Factory. The film is set to be a massy entertainer, featuring Prabhas in a rare local avatar after the Baahubali franchise.

Following ‘The Raja Saab’, Prabhas will be seen in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Sandeep has recently revealed that the shooting of the film will commence sometime at the end of 2024.

Furthermore, Prabhas will of course be seen in the sequel to Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, titled Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.

