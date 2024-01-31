Prabhas to take a break from films due to health concerns; Reports

Prabhas is undeniably one of the biggest actors in the country at present. The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, helmed by Prashanth Neel. The film was also recently released on OTT and has continually received love from audiences around the world.

The Baahubali actor is currently a part of a film helmed by director Maruthi, titled The Raja Saab, which is touted to be a romantic horror film. In the latest update related to the actor, it is being reported by ABPTelugu that Prabhas is currently planning to take a break till March, to focus on his health.

Prabhas’ health concerns

As per reports, Prabhas has undergone several health concerns in recent times, with some cases even being noticed by fans. The actor had also quite recently undergone knee surgery in Europe, in November.

As per reports, it is keeping these concerns in mind that Prabhas has planned to take a month’s break from acting. It is understood that in March, the actor is set to join back in the sets of RajaSaab, as well. Undoubtedly, the news of Prabhas’ health concerns is quite disturbing for fans, who wholeheartedly wish for their favorite actor’s speedy recovery.

Sources close to the Saaho actor also told ABPTelugu that Prabhas is looking to spend some time in peace, without being in the limelight. They mentioned that he wishes to use this time to think about things in his career and decide his future course of action.

Prabhas on the work front

Prabhas was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s Telugu directorial debut titled Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The film features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Mime Gopi, Sriya Reddy, Bobby Simha, and many more in prominent roles. The film is set in the fictional world of Khansaar and follows the tale of two best friends who eventually become enemies. The film ended with the promise of a second part, titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.

The actor will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, which is all set to hit the silver screens on May 9. The film features a star-studded cast including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Pasupathy, and many more in prominent roles. Apart from that, he is also a part of Maruthi’s The Raja Saab and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next, titled Spirit.

