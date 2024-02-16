SS Rajamouli's RRR cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar’s wife passes away

The wife of RRR cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, Roohi took her last breath on Thursday. She died due to multiple health complications.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Feb 16, 2024  |  03:11 PM IST |  246
Baahubali, RRR cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar’s wife Roohi passes away
Baahubali, RRR cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar’s wife Roohi passes away (PC: KK Senthil Kumar Facebook)

 Renowned cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar’s wife Roohi also known as Ruheenaaz took her last breath on 15th February 2024. As per reports, she was facing multiple health issues and was declared dead at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad after multiple organ failures.

She is said to have battled with multiple health issues in recent days. Senthil has taken off from work to take care of her wife’s current condition. The last rites of Roohi will be conducted on 16th February.

Related Stories

SS Rajamouli on Chiranjeevi honored with Padma Vibhushan: 'From nowhere…'
entertainment
SS Rajamouli on Chiranjeevi honored with Padma Vibhushan: 'From nowhere…'
Top 10 South Indian period dramas on OTT: RRR to Kantara
entertainment
Top 10 South Indian period dramas on OTT: RRR to Kantara
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles