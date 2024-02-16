SS Rajamouli's RRR cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar’s wife passes away

Renowned cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar’s wife Roohi also known as Ruheenaaz took her last breath on 15th February 2024. As per reports, she was facing multiple health issues and was declared dead at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad after multiple organ failures.



She is said to have battled with multiple health issues in recent days. Senthil has taken off from work to take care of her wife’s current condition. The last rites of Roohi will be conducted on 16th February.