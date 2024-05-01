SS Rajamouli officially announces animated series called Baahubali: Crown of Blood; trailer to be unveiled soon

Back in 2015 and 2017, SS Rajamouli and Prabhas teamed up with one another to present the massive films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Now, it seems that the euphoria of the same is set to continue but in a new form.

Making an official announcement, director SS Rajamouli himself shared a title video of the upcoming animated series from the Baahubali franchise. The animated show titled Baahubali: Crown of Blood is gearing up for its release with a trailer set to be unveiled soon. The director along with the official post also wrote that, “When the people of Mahishmati chant his name, no force in the universe can stop him from returning.”

Check out the official announcement of Baahubali: Crown of Blood

The original movies which were released a few years ago showcased the fantasy-filled action story of Mahishmati and their epic warrior prince, Amarendra Baahubali, and his son Mahendra Baahubali. The film was a massive hit and made a drastic change in the storytelling of Indian movies, setting a benchmark standard for many films to follow.

The movie set in medieval India showcased a magnificent tale of action, romance, and revenge which is bound to be remembered for many more years to come. The success of the film even made it the highest-ever box office hit for an Indian movie along with earning many accolades. Now, with another massive treat of a story set to follow, it would be delightful to know how the saga of Baahubali continues.

SS Rajamouli’s next

SS Rajamouli was last seen helming the global sensation project RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The movie became a widely celebrated phenomenon even making a name for itself in various International sectors. Now, the master craftsman is all set to bring forth yet another ambitious project unlike any other.

The director is collaborating with Superstar Mahesh Babu for the first time in the tentatively titled movie known as SSMB29. The film which is speculated to be a jungle adventure story features the handsome actor in a never-before-seen role and is expected to be made on a massive scale.

