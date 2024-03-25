RRR turns 2: Legacy of SS Rajamouli’s film with Jr NTR, Ram Charan extends far beyond its earnings; here's why

SS Rajamouli’s RRR made history in Indian cinema when it came out two years ago, on March 24, 2022. The filmmaker's incredible storytelling, along with the outstanding performances by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, made the movie a gigantic blockbuster. People all over the world were drawn to its emotion and spectacle. Even now, two years later, it's still remembered as one of the masterpieces in Indian cinema.

RRR is all about SS Rajamouli! His cinematic vision and directorial prowess, combined with the stellar performances of the cast, have indeed made the movie to be cherished for years. Breaking records in terms of box office collections and achieving recognition at prestigious platforms like the Oscars for its original music is truly commendable. The film's ability to captivate and entertain audiences across different cultures and regions speaks volumes about its universal appeal and the talent involved in its making.

RRR unfolds a fictional narrative against the backdrop of India's pre-independence era in the 1920s, drawing inspiration from the lives of two revered revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Ram Charan portrayed the character of Ram, while Jr. NTR portrayed Bheem, bringing these historical figures to life on the screen with their remarkable performances.

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also played important roles in the movie.

Performances in RRR

Ram Charan and Jr.NTR delivered exceptional performances in RRR, showcasing their talent and versatility as actors. Under Rajamouli's direction, they portrayed their characters with charm, authority, and a commanding screen presence, captivating audiences worldwide.

Despite having worked with Rajamouli before, their performances in RRR were distinctive and memorable, drawing repeated audiences eager to witness their favorite actors bring depth and emotion to their roles. Their chemistry on screen and their ability to immerse themselves fully in their characters undoubtedly contributed to the film's enduring appeal and success.

Worldwide recognition RRR earned

RRR stands out as the first Indian movie to truly capture a global audience. While there have been many pan-Indian films before, RRR transcends borders and has been embraced by non-Indian audiences.

This widespread love and recognition even led RRR to be considered for the Academy Awards, with M.M. Keeravani, the legendary musician, bringing home Oscars for India, marking a historic milestone as the first Indian production movie to achieve this honor.

The legacy of RRR extends far beyond its box office earnings, as it instilled a belief in India's cinematic capabilities at the highest level. It serves as an inspiration for filmmakers moving forward, setting a new standard for Indian cinema.

RRR is a groundbreaking film that will be remembered and discussed for years to come. It marks a significant milestone in Indian cinema by showcasing its prowess on the global stage, notably at the Oscars. Rajamouli's ambitious vision of portraying India as a unified entity in the cinematic world, despite differences in language, culture, religion, and history, has been successfully realized through this film.

Now, it's up to other filmmakers to follow his lead and elevate Indian cinema to even greater heights. RRR serves as a textbook example for aspiring moviemakers demonstrating the potential and impact of storytelling on a grand scale.

