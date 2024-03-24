Top 14 Ram Charan movies to watch: SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Magadheera to Sukumar’s Rangasthalam

Pan-Indian superstar Ram Charan is one of the most dynamic stars from this generation of actors. His impeccable performances have always been a delightful experience for cinema lovers and critics. The actor has not just stunned Indian audiences with his charm but also created a storm on the worldwide stage. As the actor is about to turn 39, here are Ram Charan's top 14 movies that you should have on your watchlist.

Top 14 Ram Charan movies

1. Chirutha

Director- Puri Jagannadh

Release Date- September 28, 2007

Run time- 2 hrs 31 minutes

IMDB rating- 5.3

Language- Telugu

Where to watch- Zee5, Prime Video

The action-thriller marked a strong debut of Ram Charan in the Telugu industry alongside Neha Sharma. The story revolves around a man who was released after 12 years in prison and later visits Bangkok to work for the most wanted gangster. The 2007 film is hailed as Ram Charan's hit movie of all time.

2. Magadheera

Director- SS Rajamouli

Release Date- July 30, 2009

Run time- 2 hr 46 minutes

IMDb rating- 7.7

Language- Telugu

Where to watch- YouTube

The story revolves around two lovers who share the same fate from their past lives to reunite fighting against all odds. The period thriller made Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli immensely popular in the film industry.

3. Dhruva (2016)

Director- Surender Reddy

Release Date- December 9, 2016

Run time- 2 hr 45 minutes

IMDb rating- 7.7

Language- Telugu

Where to watch- Disney+ Hotstar

Ram Charan as an IPS officer nailed the film with his shining performance along with Arvind Swamy. Dhruva is considered one of the blockbuster movies of Ram Charan.

4. RRR

Director- SS Rajamouli

Release Date- March 25, 2022

Run time- 3 hr 02 minutes

IMDb rating- 7.8

Language- Telugu, Hindi

Where to watch- Zee5, Netflix

RRR is hailed as one of the most humongous blockbuster films in the history of Indian Cinema under the vision of SS Rajamouli and breakthrough performances by Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead.

5. Rangasthalam (2018)

Director- Sukumar

Release Date- March 30, 2018

Run time- 2 hr 54 minutes

IMDb rating- 8.2

Language- Telugu

Where to watch- Disney+ Hotstar

The film is set in the backdrop of 1980s when a corrupt village president gets in a brawl with Chittibabu who also suffers from partial deafness. The film received a huge round of applause for its story and technical aspects.

6. Orange (2010)

Director- Bhaskar

Release Date- November 26, 2010

Run time- 2 hr 36 minutes

IMDb rating- 6.6

Language- Telugu

Where to watch- Disney+ Hotstar

Ram Charan plays the role of an artist who doesn’t believe in true love stories. Meanwhile, things take a turn when he falls in love with his college mate Jaanu. Ram Charan in a lover boy avatar made this one of Ram Charan's blockbuster movies.

7. Naayak (2013)

Director- VV Vinayak

Release Date- January 9, 2013

Run time- 2 hr 30 minutes

IMDb rating- 5.6

Language- Telugu

Where to watch- Prime Video

The film featured Ram Charan in a double role as they both teamed up to fight the injustice in a revenge-based drama.

8. Yevadu (2014)

Director- Vamshi Paidipally

Release Date- January 12, 2014

Run time- 2 hr 09 minutes

IMDb rating- 5.8

Language- Telugu

Where to watch- YouTube

A guy recovers from a coma and seeks vengeance on Veeru, a feared criminal, for murdering his lover, Deepthi, only to discover that his face has been replaced with someone else owing to significant facial burn burns. Yevadu is considered one of Ram Charan's hit movies.

9. Zanjeer (2013)

Director- Apoorva Lakhia

Release Date- September 6, 2013

Run time- 2 hr 17 minutes

IMDb rating- 3.3

Language- Hindi

Where to watch- Prime Video

The actor thriller film marked the debut of Ram Charan in Bollywood alongside Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, and Prakash Raj.

10. Racha (2012)

Director- Sampath Nandi

Release Date- April 5, 2012

Run time- 1 hr 58 minutes

IMDb rating- 4.4

Language- Telugu

Where to watch- MX Player

The story revolves around a boy who makes money from betting to have a lavish life but things take a turn when his father gets sick and to save him takes an impossible task.

11. Bruce Lee: The Fighter (2015)

Director- Sreenu Vaitla

Release Date- October 16, 2015

Run time- 2 hr 31 minutes

IMDb rating- 5.5

Language- Telugu

Where to watch- Zee5

Kartik sacrifices his studies for his sister and becomes a stuntman. Often mistaken for an undercover policeman, Kartik helps unearth the evil designs of businessmen Deepak Raj and Jayaraj.

12. Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019)

Director- Boyapati Srinu

Release Date- January 11, 2019

Run time- 2 hr 26 minutes

IMDb rating- 3.3

Language- Telugu

Where to watch- Disney+ Hotstar

When a criminal mastermind poses a threat to his family's happiness, Ram, a young man, sets out to destroy his enemy and his evil kingdom. Due to its technical aspects and power-packed performance by Ram Charan, this action thriller makes it to our list of Ram Charan top 14 movies.

13. Acharya (2022)

Director- Koratala Siva

Release Date- April 29, 2022

Run time- 2 hr 34 minutes

IMDb rating- 3.8

Language- Telugu

Where to watch- Zee5

The film featured Ram Charan along with his father Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi fighting against a local leader over illegal mining to save the village from getting destroyed. However, the film received a mixed response from cinema lovers.

14. Govindudu Andarivadele (2014)

Director- Krishna Vamsi

Release Date- October 1, 2014

Run time- 2 hr 39 minutes

IMDb rating- 5.7

Language- Telugu

Where to watch- YouTube

London-based Abhiram decides to reunite with his estranged father in India. He visits his ancestral village and makes efforts to connect with the family while keeping his identity hidden.

