SS Rajamouli grooves to AR Rahman’s song with wife Rama at sangeet ceremony and we can't stop playing it on loop

SS Rajamouli is undoubtedly a name that needs no introduction. The filmmaker known for giving humongous blockbusters has already risen to fame and become a worldwide sensation that one could imagine.

The ace director recently visited Japan for a special screening of his Magnum Opus RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Amidst this, a video has surfaced online in which Rajamouli was seen in a dance with his better half, Rama Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli and Rama Rajamouli groove to the beat of AR Rahman's classic

On March 31, a video was shared online by Suresh PR on his X account in which Rajamouli and his wife were seen dancing on stage to the beautiful melody of Andamaina Premarani from 1994 classic Premikudu, featuring Prabhu Deva and actress Nagma in a lead role. In the video, the couple was seen imitating the steps from the sensational song while the crowd cheered and showed love for the couple.

The viral clip is from Mythri Movie Makers Cherry's daughter's sangeet ceremony. As soon as the clip was shared, many fan pages and die-hard admirers posted it on their social media pages, and now the clip is doing heavy rounds on the internet while getting praise and applause for them.

More about SS Rajamouli and Rama Rajamouli

Rama Rajamouli comes from the family of Oscar-winning composer M.M Keerawani, who is SS Rajamouli's cousin. SS Rajamouli and Rama Rajamouli tied the knot with each other in 2001 after the latter filed for divorce from her first marriage. The couple has two children SS Karthikeya and an adopted daughter, Mayookha Rajamouli. Rama Rajamouli is a costume designer, and since 2001, she has been designing costumes for SS Rajamouli's projects.

SS Rajamouli's upcoming films

SS Rajamouli is currently gearing up for another grand project featuring Mahesh Babu in a never-seen-before avatar in a tentatively titled film, SSMB29. As per reports, the schedule of the upcoming film will commence soon, as Rajamouli is planning something different which will be completely different from his previous action entertainer flicks.

SS Rajamouli has also spilled the beans about a possible sequel of his 2022 gigantic masterpiece, RRR. Meanwhile, the director has not shared any details related to the project. However, a grand collaboration between Ram Charan and Jr NTR has excited the audience.

