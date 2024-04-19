Video: Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli return from Dubai; can fans expect update on SSMB29?

Superstar Mahesh Babu and ace director SS Rajamouli are currently gearing up for their epic collaboration in a tentatively titled film SSMB29. Meanwhile, on April 19, the duo was spotted together at the Hyderabad airport as they returned home after completing the Dubai schedule.

A video has been shared online in which the dynamic duo can be seen walking together surrounded by security personnel. Have a look!

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli returned from Dubai

For the airport look, Mahesh Babu was spotted wearing a black and white jacket with a grey tee underneath. He paired it with jeans. The actor also wore a cap, and sunglasses, and was observed carrying a shoulder bag. Rajamouli, on the other hand, wore a brown tee and a blue jacket as he made their way out of the airport.

SS Rajamouli was also seen chit-chatting with his son SS Karthikeya as he reached his car. The duo's sudden return from Dubai schedule may be a hint to fans as there are speculations that they might be planning to drop an exciting update regarding their upcoming magnum opus tentatively titled SSMB29.

More about SSMB29

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film has already created a huge buzz on social media after the announcement about collaborating on a project that has such a big scale. Director SS Rajamouli has already set a benchmark after creating humongous blockbusters like the Baahubali franchise and the Oscar-winning RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Meanwhile, Rajamouli has not revealed much about the upcoming thriller. Despite it all, fans are super excited to witness another massy cinematic film.

As per a report by News18, Mahesh Babu's character in SS Rajamouli's forthcoming film is based on Lord Hanuman, and the film is touted to be set against a jungle backdrop. Writer Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the film's story, claimed in his most recent interview that the producers are planning to feature celebrities from the Hollywood industry in an action-adventure set in Africa.