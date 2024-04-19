Friday Trivia: Jr NTR's chasing sequence with animals from RRR has an interesting backstory

Jr NTR is one of the most talented and celebrated actors currently working in the industry. The actor has not just created a huge space for himself but has also given many remarkable performances including one of the most sensational blockbusters titled RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli.

The entry shot of Jr NTR’s alter ego Bheem is still one of the most toughest and nail-biting sequences in the history of Indian cinema. But, Did you know that there is an interesting story behind the complete sequence that even left the crew in a complete state of shock?

An interesting backstory behind Jr NTR’s animal chase sequence

During an interview session with Film Companion, RRR cinematographer Senthil Kumar shared an exciting behind-the-scenes story about the Jr NTR tiger chase sequence where he left the tiger at the back with his lightning-fast speed.

Senthil said, "We were doing NTR's introduction sequence where he is supposed to run when the fox, wolf, and tiger are chasing. We told him that you have to run from here to here, and the camera is supposed to be following you. The moment we said 'Action,' NTR Jr was already there, and we were still figuring out how to move the camera."

Senthil further mentioned that it was a moment when he felt that he never realized Jr NTR could run this fast and then he asked the actor about the miracle that he had just seen. Jr NTR replied that he is a national-level badminton player. Kumar concluded his statement saying, “We had to make ourselves fit to match NTR’s steps.”

Watch Jr NTR Animal chase sequence

More about SS Rajamouli’s RRR

The historical drama is a fictional story set in the 1920s, centered on the brave freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played these renowned characters.

The film premiered in India on March 25, 2022, before expanding to Japan and the United States. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris - all gave standout performances in the film. D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment served as producer of the film.

RRR received a lot of attention when it was first released, and it even became an international sensation because of the song Naatu Naatu, which went viral on social media. It was for this song that music director MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose won an Oscar for Best Original Score.

