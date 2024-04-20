Is Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 featuring Salman Khan in the works? Here's what we know
The script for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, starring Salman Khan, is now complete! Read the full article to dive into the exciting details about this highly anticipated sequel!
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is not just any film; it's an emotion for many. The movie didn't just become an overnight blockbuster; its characters left a profound impact on audiences. From casting to songs, dialogues to storytelling, the film sets a benchmark for quality cinema.
Years since its release, fans have eagerly awaited a sequel, and good news has finally arrived. Apparently, the script is in the works and will be finalized once Salman approves it.
The script for Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the works
Recently, at a promotional event for Aayush Sharma's upcoming film Ruslaan, producer K. K. Radhamohan made an exciting revelation. He disclosed that the script for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is ready.
Turning to V. Vijayendra Prasad, the acclaimed writer behind the story of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and the father of SS Rajamouli, Radhamohan said the script will soon be narrated to Salman Khan. This news has sparked a wave of excitement among fans.
About Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Bajrangi Bhaijaan stands out among Salman Khan's films for its combination of critical acclaim and commercial success upon its release. The story revolves around a young, mute Pakistani girl who accidentally crosses the border into India.
Salman Khan's character, the innocent and determined Bajrangi, takes it upon himself to reunite the girl with her family. The story follows their journey as they strive to overcome obstacles and reach her home. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles.
