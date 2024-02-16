Devara Part 1 new release date: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor starrer to release on October 10
Jr NTR's much-anticipated film Devara is getting bigger day by day and now the makers have revealed the new date of the upcoming action thriller.
Jr NTR's Devara which has recently created a lot of hype amongst the fans has yet again surprised fans. Jr NTR took to his X account and shared a poster featuring him and the new release date which is 10th October 2024. It has also been reported that Jr NTR is likely to have a double role in his upcoming action thriller. However, the makers have not made any official announcement yet.