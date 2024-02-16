Devara Part 1 new release date: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor starrer to release on October 10

Jr NTR's much-anticipated film Devara is getting bigger day by day and now the makers have revealed the new date of the upcoming action thriller.

By Ayush Srivastava
Updated on Feb 16, 2024  |  04:30 PM IST |  2.1K
Jr NTR and Siva Koratala film Devara Part 1 gets a new release date
Jr NTR and Siva Koratala film Devara Part 1 gets a new release date (PC: Jr NTR X)

Jr NTR's Devara which has recently created a lot of hype amongst the fans has yet again surprised fans. Jr NTR took to his X account and shared a poster featuring him and the new release date which is 10th October 2024. It has also been reported that Jr NTR is likely to have a double role in his upcoming action thriller. However, the makers have not made any official announcement yet.


Related Stories

Krithi Shetty sets the internet on fire with her hot dance moves to Arabic Kuthu
entertainment
Krithi Shetty sets the internet on fire with her hot dance moves to Arabic Kuthu
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani strike pose at party; see PICS
entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani strike pose at party; see PICS
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Credits: Jr NTR X
Advertisement

Latest Articles