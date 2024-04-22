When SS Rajamouli said he is afraid of directors Trivikram and Sukumar; here’s why

SS Rajamouli is without a doubt one of the most celebrated and promising directors in the history of Indian cinema. The director has always given cinema larger-than-life experience from his magnum opus blockbusters, especially his 2015 action entertainer Baahubali, and 2022 power-packed RRR.

But did you know, earlier, Baahubali director Rajamouli was afraid of renowned Telugu directors Trivikram Srinivas and Sukumar? Let's have a look at why!

SS Rajamouli’s take on Trivikram, and Sukumar

In an old interview, SS Rajamouli mentioned that Trivikram Srinivas and director Sukumar are two directors who exactly know how to make commercial cinema as they have in-depth knowledge of filmmaking and its technical aspects.

Rajamouli also said that he is afraid that if Sukumar and Trivikram made a commercial flick with proper concentration while placing all the elements in the right place then he would have to pack his bag and leave the industry.

As per research, the interview session was conducted after SS Rajamouli released his cult classic project Eega starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nani, and Kiccha Sudeepa. Trivikram was working on his dynamic flick Atharintiki Daaredi featuring Power Star Pawan Kalyan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, while Sukumar was preparing for his high-octane release Nenokkadine featuring Mahesh Babu, and Kriti Sanon as lead stars. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Cut to now, Sukumar has made a massive commercial film titled Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The statement said then about Sukumar has been proved and how!

On the other hand, Trivikram has proven himself with films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, again with Allu Arjun.

SS Rajamouli's upcoming films

SS Rajamouli has already set a standard by directing massive blockbusters such as the Baahubali franchise and the Oscar-winning RRR, which starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Now, the ace director is preparing for his next epic collaboration with Mahesh Babu, tentatively named SSMB29.

According to reports, Mahesh Babu's character in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film is inspired by Lord Hanuman, and the film will be set in the jungle. Writer Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the film's story, revealed in his most recent interview that the producers intend to cast Hollywood celebrities in an action-adventure set in Africa.

Watch RRR official trailer

Sukumar's upcoming films

Director Sukumar is all set to make a huge benchmark with the upcoming sequel of Pushpa: The Rise titled Pushpa: The Rule featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna,‌ and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The action thriller flick has already generated a huge amount of buzz on social media and fans are now eagerly waiting for its grand theatrical release on August 15, 2024.

Apart from that, Sukumar has also joined forces with Pan-India star Ram Charan for his upcoming project tentatively titled RC17.

Watch Pushpa: The Rule teaser

Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming films

Trivikram Srinivas' latest venture Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu, and Sreeleela was released theatrically on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi on January 12. However, the action drama did not receive a positive response from its theater release but garnered immense love on OTT platforms and satellite channels.

As per rumors, Trivikram will be collaborating with Allu Arjun for his next power-packed mass entertainer. Meanwhile, no official confirmation has been shared by anyone.

ALSO READ: Vishal addresses marriage rumors during Rathnam Press Meet; Reveals his parents are 'forcing, but…'