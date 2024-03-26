Pinkvilla Throwback Exclusive: When SS Rajamouli discussed opening sequence of Ram Charan and Sukumar’s RC17

For a few days now, rumors were rife about a possible collaboration between actor Ram Charan and director Sukumar. The producers of RC17, Mythri Movie Makers, made the official announcement today.

This news has brought joy to Ram Charan and Sukumar’s fans alike, who have been eagerly awaiting their combination ever since their first film together, Rangasthalam. Taking a trip down memory lane, let us take a look at what director SS Rajamouli had to say about the project nearly 2 years ago.

During the promotions of RRR in 2022, SS Rajamouli was in conversation with us about Ram Charan’s film with director Sukumar. Although the project was not formally announced then, Rajamouli gave a sneak peek into the film's world, raising fans' expectations.

SS Rajamouli’s spoiler about Ram Charan & Sukumar’s RC17

In the interview, talking about RC17, the director revealed that he had a spoiler about the opening sequence of the film. Not revealing the scene, Rajamouli said, “It is one of the most hard-hitting opening sequences, it will make the audiences quiver in their seats.

Check out throwback full interview here:

What we know about RC17 so far

RC17 marks the second collaboration between actor Ram Charan and director Sukumar, who have previously worked together on the blockbuster film Rangasthalam. Sukumar’s go-to music director Devi Sri Prasad is on board to compose the music for the film.

Ram Charan’s upcoming projects

RC17 is still ages away from coming to fruition, so what is Ram Charan occupied with till then? Ram’s next project is the highly anticipated Game Changer starring Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Sunil, and others in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Shankar, with Dil Raju helming the producer’s role under the SVC banner. Thaman S is composing the music for the film.

After Game Changer, Ram Charan will star in the tentatively titled RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar in key roles and is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Oscar award-winning music director AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the music for the film.

