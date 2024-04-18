Meet Tamil actor who ran away from his home, became a sensation with just one role

Making a name in Tamil cinema is hard without having the guts to risk chances and put in the hard work for it. The dream of making it big in cinemas is still a long way for many people. But, an actor who actually did the impossible and made a name for himself is none other than actor Sathyaraj.

The now famous actor-producer once had a humble start which was laid in with struggles of being part of the Tamil cinema. Though rigorous his film career had started, the actor made a huge success in later years, even becoming the famous Kattappa in SS Rajamouli’s film series Baahubali starring Prabhas.

Sathyaraj and beginnings in Tamil cinema

Sathyaraj was born in Coimbatore on the year 1954. The son of a doctor Subbiah, he completed his education in the city itself but always was a fan of cinema, especially actors MGR and Rajesh Khanna.

Though his mother was against his wishes, Sathyaraj left his hometown to work in cinema and went to Kodambakkam, Chennai. The actor first entered the film industry by pestering for work from actor Sivakumar and producer Thiruppur Manian. Later on, he even joined a drama troupe and later on, got his first acting role with the film Sattam En Kaiyil starring Kamal Haasan where the former played the role of a henchman for the villain. Up until 1985, he acted in 75 films mostly portraying an antagonist role.

In 1985, he was featured in a lead role with the film Saavi which became a massive success at the box office.

The famous Kattappa of Indian cinema

Actor Sathyaraj has been a part of the Indian film society for many years now. The actor over the past years has predominantly acted in Tamil cinema while also making appearances in other languages like Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Though many loved and revered him for his iconic comedy and villainous antagonist roles, the actor catapulted to glory with the portrayal of Kattappa in the films Baahubali and Baahubali 2. Every single person in India during the period of films being made had one question in mind and wanted to know, why he killed Baahubali.

Even when it has been years since everyone has got the answer, the impact of the character and the artist who played him is still a fresh portrayal in minds. With just one character in his whole filmography, the exponentially talented actor became one of the most recognizable faces in Indian cinema. Just as how people remember Prabhas and Rana Daggubati for the film, people also remember the Kattappa!

