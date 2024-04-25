Family Star OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur starrer action comedy

The recently released film Family Star became a sensational topic after its announcement as fans were eager to see the onscreen chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. It was released theatrically on April 5, 2024.

Now, in a recent update, Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star is all set for its OTT release.

Family Star to premiere on Prime Video

On April 23, renowned PR Suresh PRO took to his social media platform X and shared the poster of Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star, announcing the film’s digital release.

He wrote, “#FamilyStar will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 26th April in Telugu and Tamil. Don’t miss this enjoyable family entertainer.”

More about Family Star

Family Star marks Vijay Deverakonda's second collaboration with filmmaker Parasuram Petla, following the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam, in which Rashmika Mandanna played Vijay's love interest in the comedy-drama film.

Vijay Deverakonda's recently released film Family Star received a negative reception from moviegoers due to a lack of storyline and formulaic moments. Apart from Vijay, the film also has Mrunal Thakur, Divyansha Kaushik, Rohini Hattangadi, Ajay Ghosh, and others in key roles.

Parasuram Petla wrote and directed the family film, which Dil Raju produced under the SVC banner. Gopi Sundar composed the wonderful music for Family Star.

Watch Family Star trailer

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming films

Vijay Deverakonda's next film will be tentatively titled VD12, directed by Goutam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame. It was previously speculated that Vijay might play a spy in the film, which is being produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna are apparently under consideration as leading ladies for the upcoming thriller flick.

On the other hand, the actress has not signed any new Telugu films. According to reports, Mrunal would star opposite Silambarasan TR in the film STR48, directed by Desingh Periyasamy. However, there have been no formal reports about this.

