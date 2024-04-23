Ghilli (re-release) demonstrated an outstanding hold on its first working day yesterday, grossing Rs. 1.70 crore approx in Tamil Nadu, which represents a mere 50 per cent dip from its Sunday business. The film's total gross in the state surpassed Rs. 9 crore within three days, reaching Rs. 10.25 crore nationwide. With that, Ghilli has joined Titanic 3D (2012), Sholay 3D (2013), and Avatar (2023) as films that grossed over Rs. 10 crore with a re-release in this century. That's some company to have.

In the past, the re-release of films was a major revenue stream but it dwindled with the advent of home media and satellite TV. Recently, there has been a resurgence of re-releases, particularly in the Telugu film industry. These re-releases are often timed to coincide with star birthdays or film anniversaries, serving as celebratory fan events. While some Tamil films also jumped on this trend, it wasn't until Ghilli that a re-released film received significant attention.

The Vijay starrer has impressed each day of its release till now. First, it opened with a bang, followed it up with a robust hold on the second day and now has sustained incredibly well on Monday as well. Most of the recent South Indian re-releases were one-day events as they saw very little collection after their first day, but that's not the case with Ghilli.

It's tough to say how long it can continue like this, as it is not a normal release but a re-release of a twenty-year-old film. If this were a normal release, with the kind of hold it showed on Monday, one would expect a final gross in the range of Rs. 25-30 crore in Tamil Nadu. It may still reach that, but we'll need to wait for a couple more days to confirm. Nonetheless, the film has already exceeded expectations, and anything beyond this is a delightful bonus.

