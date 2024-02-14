Valentine's Day Special: Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim recreate playful scene from Premalu

Naslen and Mamitha Baiju starrer Premalu hit the silver screens on February 9th, and has garnered highly positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The film is a modern romantic comedy film that centers around two college students in Hyderabad.

The film, which is helmed by Girish AD, has been bankrolled by Fahadh Faasil, Syam Pushkaran and Dileesh Pothan, under their production banner Bhavana Studios. In the latest update, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim have taken to social media to recreate a funny scene from Premalu. The scene features FaFa speaking the lines of Naslen, and Nazriya speaking the lines of Mamitha. The video ended with the makers extending their Valentine’s Day wishes to the fans.

Check out the video below:

A loose translation of the scene being recreated in the video is that Fahadh’s character just asked out Nazriya’s character, but was turned down. He asks her sarcastically if she couldn’t use the cliched lines like “You’ll find someone better than me”, to which Nazriya’s character replies saying “I highly doubt that, because I know my worth”.

More about Premalu

Premalu is actually the third collaboration between Naslen and helmer Girish AD, and the second between the actor and Mamitha Baiju, after the 2022 film Super Sharanya. Apart from the two lead actors, the film also features Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Shameer Khan and more, and even has a cameo role by Mathew Thomas.

As mentioned earlier, the film has been bankrolled by Bhavana Studios while Kiran Josey has co-written it. The music for the film has been composed by Vishnu Vijay, while Ajmal Sabu cranked the camera for the film. Akash Joseph Varghese has taken care of the film’s editing as well.

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim on the professional front

Fahadh Faasil has a plethora of films lined up ahead of him. The actor, who was last seen in Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan, will next be seen in Jithu Madhavan’s action-comedy film Aavesham. The film is touted to be a sequel of the 2023 film Romancham, and is set to release on April 11th, 2024.

Additionally, he is also a part of TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming film with Rajinikanth, titled Vettaiyan. The actor is also set to reprise the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, helmed by Sukumar. Further, it was recently announced that he would be reuniting with director Dileesh Pothan for a film titled Karate Chandran.

As for Nazriya, she was last seen in the 2022 Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki alongside Nani. The actress will next be seen in Sudha Kongara’s upcoming film with Suriya, tentatively titled Suriya43. The film also features Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Varma in prominent roles, and has GV Prakash as the music composer.

