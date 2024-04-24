Fahadh Faasil’s statement on recent Malayalam hits is unmissable

Malayalam cinema has seen an impressive range of success in theaters and OTT, with people praising it for its quality entertainment. Fahadh Faasil was also seen commenting on the same after his successful venture, Aavesham. He talked about how they can make quality films like his recent release.

Talking with Baradwaj Rangan on Galatta Plus, Fahadh Faasil revealed how the trade for Malayalam cinema has grown, but even now, they don’t have solid backing. He added that they need to prove themselves in theaters for deals to come in, unlike the rest of India, where 80% of agreements are completed even before the shoot begins.

Fahadh Faasil on the growth of Malayalam cinema

Fahadh Faasil went on to talk about how the model in Malayalam cinema is not the same as others. He said, “We need to release the film, prove the film, and then... I think that way we are more self-sufficient now. We understand the importance of making a film that is different and will make noise.”

He concluded, "We are trying to make films that sort of reach out first, and then the rest of the business and exposure the film happens. Make it a second priority and make the noise first."

About Aavesham

Fahadh Faasil was recently seen rocking it on the big screens with his latest film, Aavesham, directed by Jithu Madhavan. The movie focuses on the tale of a trio of freshmen in college who get beat up by their seniors. Owing to the shame, they sought out revenge against them and befriends a local infamous goon called Ranga.

Though things start off going pretty sweet for all of them, a reality check happens, making the film a wild and crazy entertainer. With Fahadh headlining the film, an additional cast of actors like Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan also played key roles in the movie.

Fahadh Faasil’s next

Fahadh Faasil is next set to appear in the much-anticipated Allu Arjun starrer flick Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film sees the actor reprising his role from the first part and continuing the feud that was left off.

The Sukumar directorial film is slated to hit screens on August 15, 2024, with its first single released soon. Moreover, the actor is also playing a key role in Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, which is releasing in October of this year.

