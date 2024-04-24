Aavesham box office collections: Fahadh Faasil starrer Tops 100Cr Worldwide, Seventh Malayalam film to do so
Aavesham soared past the Rs. 100 crore milestone on Tuesday, becoming only the seventh Malayalam film to join this prestigious club. Intriguingly, four out of these seven films have been released in the last three months, starting with Premalu in February, followed by Manjummel Boys and Aadujeevitham.
The Fahadh Faasil starrer has grossed Rs. 59.50 crore at the Indian box office while another Rs. 40.75 crore (USD 4.89 million) has come from overseas, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 100.25 crore.
In Kerala, Aavesham is proving to be exceptionally resilient. Its collections on the second Tuesday amounted to Rs. 2.75 crore. Even though this was the first day in the run to go below the Rs. 3 crore mark, it was more than enough to be the biggest second Tuesday of the year ahead of Aadujeevitham and Manjummel Boys by more than 30 per cent. In total, Aavesham has grossed over Rs. 45 crore in Kerala.
Aadujeevitham currently holds the title of the highest-grosser of the year in Kerala with Rs. 75 crore and is expected to close in at around Rs. 80 crore. If Aavesham maintains its momentum over Aadujeevitham, it could potentially claim the top spot.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Aavesham is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|Kerala
|Rs. 45.25 Cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 6.75 Cr.
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 5.50 Cr.
|Rest of India
|Rs. 2.00 Cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 59.50 Cr.
|Middle East
|USD 3,250,000
|North America
|USD 575,000
|Oceania
|USD 250,000
|United Kingdom
|USD 535,000
|Rest of World
|USD 275,000
|OVERSEAS
|USD 4,885,000
(Rs. 40.75 Cr.)
|WORLDWIDE
|Rs. 100.25 Cr.
