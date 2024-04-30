What did Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil discuss about Malayalam film Premalu during Pushpa 2 shoot?

The Malayalam film Premalu has been on a roll ever since its release, turning heads in every industry and being loved by many people. Adding to the great list of praises the film has received, is none other than the stylish star himself, Allu Arjun.

Speaking at an interview with The Cue Studio, Premalu’s lead Naslen revealed that he had called Fahadh Faasil to congratulate him on his recent film Aavesham. The actor said, “Fahadh Faasil was on the sets of Pushpa 2 where he said that Allu Arjun watched the film and spoke well about it.”

Allu Arjun about the recent Malayalam hit Premalu

Naslen went on to say how he had just called Fahadh Faasil for Aavesham when he conveyed this from Allu Arjun. He further added how the film is still a conversation topic in other states.

For those who are unaware, Premalu was the recent blockbuster Malayalam film starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles. The movie directed by Girish AD told the story of Sachin, a recent graduate who wants to move to the United Kingdom. However, due to some financial troubles, he has to take more time in his travels which leads him to stay in Hyderabad with his friend. His life takes a turn when he coincidently meets Reenu with the rest of the film showcasing if she'll fall in love with him.

The movie also had an ensemble cast of actors like Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim, and many more in key roles. Actor Fahadh Faasil bankrolled the film along with his friends director Dileesh Pothan and writer Syam Pushkaran. The flick is also currently available for OTT streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the upcoming sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun. The Sukumar directorial features the icon star as a red sandalwood smuggler, Pushparaj who locks his horns with anyone to fulfill his dream of making it big in life. The first film ended with Pushpa setting off a feud with an egotistical police officer which is to be explored in the sequel.

Besides Allu Arjun, the film features an ensemble cast of actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and many more in key roles. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on August 15th, 2024.

