Premalu Movie Review: Girish AD's latest Gen Z romantic comedy is hilariously relatable and aims as a potential blockbuster

Premalu Cast: Naslen, Mamitha, Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M, Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran

If you've been craving movies with straightforward plots topped with heaps of humor and entertainment, then it's time to book your tickets! Girish AD, the mastermind behind Thanneermathan Dinangal, is back with his latest creation, Premalu, which guarantees to be a 100% paisa vasool entertainer. Audiences can look forward to a delightful mix of laughs and enjoyment as Girish AD brings his signature style to the screen once again. Naslen and Mamitha Baiju steal the show with their stellar performances, making Premalu the most entertaining Malayalam film in recent memory.

Plot of Premalu

Naslen portrays Sachin, a 23-year-old B.Tech graduate with no clear goals or ambitions. His main desire after graduation is to distance himself from his family due to his strained relationship with them. Initially aiming to move to the UK, Sachin faces a setback when his visa application is rejected. He then enrolls in GATE coaching in Hyderabad alongside his friend Amal Davis, portrayed by Sangeeth Prathap. However, Sachin eventually abandons his GATE aspirations to work at a fried chicken shop.

Throughout his life, Sachin has never experienced love and yearned for a romantic relationship. His chance encounter with Reenu, played by Mamitha Baiju, at a wedding in Andhra Pradesh, sparks his interest. Reenu, an IT professional, is seeking a life partner who is older, mature, and well-established. Adhi, portrayed by Shyam Mohan, is Reenu's colleague and fits the criteria she desires in a partner.

As Sachin falls for Reenu, he realizes that he is the opposite of what she is searching for. The central question in Premalu revolves around whether Reenu will reciprocate Sachin's feelings despite their differences and whether Sachin can win her over.

Premalu Trailer

What works for Premalu?

Premalu stands out for its portrayal of relatable life situations, struggles, friendships, and humor that resonate with today's youth. The dynamic duo of Naslen and Sangeeth delivers an outstanding performance, bringing loads of laughter to the audience, particularly in theater settings. Gireesh AD and Kiran Josey's dialogue-writing is on point, with each joke landing effortlessly with the viewers. This movie cleverly incorporates references to popular movies and current social media trends, all of which resonate strongly with the audience. Vishnu Vijay's music and score add another layer of brilliance to the film, enhancing many emotional sequences and elevating the overall experience. The movie also marks the return of veteran singer KG Markose, who lends his voice to a song, adding nostalgic charm to the soundtrack. Ajmal Sabu's visuals beautifully capture the essence of Hyderabad, a location not commonly seen in Malayalam cinema, adding to the film's visual appeal.

What doesn’t work for Premalu?

Premalu lives up to its promise of delivering entertainment, and as such, there are a few negatives to highlight. The movie successfully fulfils its purpose of providing a joyful and engaging experience for the audience, meeting the expectations set for it.

Performances in Premalu

Naslen truly shines as the heart and soul of Premalu. His portrayal of Sachin, a character deeply relatable to audiences, harks back to the boy-next-door roles popularized by actors like Dilieep in the 90s. Naslen's on-screen chemistry with both Sangeeth and Mamitha is palpable and contributes significantly to the film's charm. Mamitha impressively embodies the character of Reenu, effortlessly shedding the traits of Super Sharanya from Girish AD's previous work to deliver a convincing portrayal of a modern city girl. Sangeeth Prathap's strong performance, coupled with his impeccable comic timing, adds depth and humor to the film. Shyam Mohan's portrayal of Adhi is equally commendable, rounding out the cast with his compelling performance.

Verdict of Premalu

Premalu undoubtedly marks Girish AD's finest work since Thanneermathan Dinangal. If you're looking to escape from the stresses of life for two and a half hours and immerse yourself in laughter and enjoyment, then look no further—booking a ticket for Premalu is the perfect choice.