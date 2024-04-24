Samantha says, ‘I was scared and laughing,’ while watching Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham

Aavesham has now joined the list of Malayalam films that were released this year and became trending topics throughout the nation. Fahadh Faasil's ardent fans have completely supported the comedy-drama flick, just like a celebration.

In a recent update, even Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a fan of the actor’s performance in the movie and the overall film. Have a look!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu praises Aavesham

On April 23, Samantha took to her Instagram story and shared a poster of Aavesham and wrote, “#Avesham was all kinds of madness, the kind of madness I love! It was made to break the rules...shifted genres from scene to scene... I was scared, I was laughing, I was scared and laughing.. Some films must be experienced in the theatre. This is one such film.”

Samantha further continued that one should never miss a Fahadh Faasil film, as Fafa is completely on steroids. She connected her statement and said, "Congratulations to this incredible team. You guys are an absolute inspiration!"

More about Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham

The plot of Aavesham follows three young people who arrive in Bangalore to study engineering and become embroiled in a conflict with some senior students. Seeking retribution, they request assistance from a local mafia named Ranga. Their interaction with Ranga sets the stage for the rest of the story.

Jithu Madhavan, who directed Romancham, has helmed Aavesham, starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. In addition to the Malayankunju star, the film also stars Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Sankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, and many others in pivotal roles.

Aavesham is produced by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed under the banners Fahadh Faasil & Friends and Anwar Rasheed Entertainment. Sushin Shyam directed the music and background scores. The action thriller flick was released theatrically on April 11, 2024.

Watch Aavesham teaser

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming films

The Katthi actress is well prepared for a strong comeback with Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' spy action series Citadel, which starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in crucial roles.

The series will feature a larger cast. Varun Dhawan and Samantha will appear as the key protagonists. The spy thriller drama will combine thrilling action scenes with a romance story set in the 1990s.

