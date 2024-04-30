Did you know director Lokesh Kanagaraj referenced THIS Kamal Haasan movie while making Vikram?

It's no secret that director Lokesh Kanagaraj is a huge fan of the legendary actor Kamal Haasan. He frequently incorporates references from Haasan's past movies into his own work, showcasing his admiration for the actor.

Now, actor Kalidas Jayaram recently shared that the intense torture scene he acted in for the movie Vikram was inspired by a scene from Kamal Haasan's film from the past. During a conversation with Galatta Plus, he mentioned that director Lokesh had drawn inspiration from a scene in the 1995 movie Kuruthipunal.

Lokesh Kanagraj referenced this Kamal Haasan movie during the making of Vikram

During the interview, Kalidas was questioned about any particular anecdote he would like to share from the filming of Vikram. While thinking about his experience, the actor responded that during the time of filming, Lokesh Kanagaraj had an idea of how the particular scene of Vijay Sethupathi’s character would attack him.

However, while shooting the same, the director didn’t reveal the details about where the scene was referred from. It was only afterward that Lokesh told Kalidas that the scene was taken from the Kamal Haasan movie Kuruthipunal. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

For those unaware, Kuruthipunal is a 1995 action thriller film starring Haasan along with actors like Arjun Sarja, Nassar, Gautami, Geetha, and many more. Being the remake of the Hindi film, Drohkaal the movie tells the tale of two police officers who are hell-bent on curbing a rising terrorist organization. The film was both a critical and commercial hit at the time and later on, became a cult classic in action genre.

Advertisement

About Vikram

Vikram is a 2022 action thriller film starring Kamal Haasan himself in the lead role and was the spiritual sequel to the 1986 film of the same name with Haasan reprising his character. The movie follows how a former commander of a black-ops squad tracks and takes down a drug syndicate.

The film had an ensemble cast of actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi, and many more in key roles with Suriya playing an essential cameo role. The movie featured Kalidas in the role of an honest policeman who was Vikram’s son.

ALSO READ: Thug Life: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam movie gets THESE 2 Bollywood actors on board?