Fahadh Faasil shares why approach of Aavesham is different from Allu Arjun's Pushpa in comparison

Fahadh Faasil's latest Malayalam film, Aavesham, has been garnering immense praise and love from cinema lovers and critics. Fahadh’s character, Ranga, from the film has become a new sensation on social media.

In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his character Ranga and how it is completely different from the settings of Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Have a look!

Fahadh Faasil's opinion on Aavesham and Pushpa

During an interview with Galatta Plus, when host Baradwaj Rangan asked FaFa about the difference between playing a larger-than-life character like Ranga in Aavesham and playing the character in larger than life film Pushpa, Fahadh said, “Pushpa itself is larger, so the setting is larger than life.”

Fahadh continued, “Aavesham is set in Bangalore. You land in Bangalore; you know where it was happening, but for Pushpa, it's set in the 90s, and you know the geography is set, the characters are set, so everything is set for Pushpa.”

Fahadh further mentioned that they have set Aavesham in the right geography, and the approach is completely different because Pushpa can be placed against any background.

More about Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham

The plot of Aavesham revolves around three young engineering students who become entangled in a dispute with several senior classmates. Seeking vengeance, they seek the assistance of Ranga, a local mafia member. Their relationship with Ranga sets the tone for the remainder of the story.

Jithu Madhavan, who directed Romancham, has helmed Aavesham, which stars Fahadh Faasil in a prominent role. In addition to the Malayankunju star, the film has Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Sankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, and many others in key roles.

Aavesham is produced by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed under the names Fahadh Faasil & Friends and Anwar Rasheed Entertainment, and it was released theatrically on April 11, 2024.

Watch Aavesham teaser

Have you watched Aavesham? Let us know in the comments section below.

