Watch: Jr NTR gets annoyed and angry as paparazzi follow him inside star hotel

Jr NTR is frequently seen by paparazzi and photographers in different places while he travels for his film commitments. However, this time the actor openly expressed his anger towards a paparazzi videographer, shouting at him as he was entering his hotel as the Devara star.

Total Filmii recently posted a viral video on Instagram, featuring the actor completely engrossed in a phone call as he arrived at the hotel. Despite the presence of bodyguards ensuring his safety, a paparazzi managed to reach the entrance of the building. However, the star quickly reacted and asked him to get away.

Check out the viral video of Jr NTR

Jr NTR was spotted in Mumbai recently where he is currently shooting for his Hindi debut film War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan. The Ayan Mukerji directorial movie has been making quite the buzz since it is expected to feature the Young Tiger in the role of an antagonist.

Furthermore, the actor was also spotted on several occasions waving and posing for photos recently as touched down in Mumbai. Though the recent viral video is surely going to start a debate among fans, it does seem that the actor may not have been in the mood to interact with the paparazzi during that particular time.

Jr NTR’s work front

Jr NTR is also gearing up for his much-anticipated film Devara: Part 1, slated to release on October 10th, 2024. The two-part movie series features Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist with Janhvi Kapoor playing her debut lead role in Telugu.

The Koratala Siva directorial movie also has an additional cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and many more with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. Though the film was initially supposed to be released in the month of April, the pending post-production works delayed the production, with the makers postponing it to a later date.

