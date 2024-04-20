Bollywood Newswrap, Apr 20: Ranbir Kapoor to shoot for Animal Park in 2026; Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to dance on massy song in War 2

On the twentieth day of April 2024, the Bollywood industry witnessed several noteworthy events. One major update was regarding Animal Park, revealing that shooting will commence in 2026.

Additionally, it was revealed that Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be shooting a high-energy dance song for War 2. These were among the five standout news stories that made waves in the bustling world of Hindi cinema on April 20, 2024.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 20, 2024

1. Animal Park to begin in 2026

Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently attended an award function where he was asked about the sequel to his latest blockbuster, Animal. The director dropped hints suggesting the sequel will be even grander and more untamed than its predecessor. When prodded further, the director only said that the shooting of the film would begin by 2026.

2. Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR to feature in a high-energy dance number in War 2

3. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to move into renovated mansion

According to a report by The Sun US, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to move into their newly renovated USD 20 million Los Angeles mansion. The property, which had forced the couple to move out due to mold issues, now appears refreshed. Previously, the couple had initiated legal action following their displacement from the residence.

4. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 17th anniversary with their daughter Aaradhya. The couple took to Instagram to share an adorable family picture with fans and followers.

5. Aayush Sharma on stepping away from Salman Khan films

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Aayush Sharma cleared up any confusion about a fallout between him and Salman Khan as his new movie Ruslaan has not been produced by the superstar.

He said Salman Khan Films feels like family to him. It's normal for actors to try different production companies. Sometimes, they stick with one they're comfy with; sometimes, they branch out, and later, they might come back. Aayush just wanted to try something new.

