Jr NTR's fans kick off the actor's birthday celebrations nearly a month in advance; details inside

Jr NTR is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and finest actors currently present in the industry. The actor has always mesmerized his die-hard admirers with his dynamic screen presence and memorable roles. The actor is currently gearing up for another project titled Devara: Part I, which also marks Janhvi Kapoor's debut in the industry.

Meanwhile, 'The Man of Masses' is about to turn 41 on May 20th, and his passionate followers have already started rejoicing in their own unique ways.

Jr NTR's pre-birthday celebrations start

A video has emerged online showcasing a colossal birthday poster cutout of Jr NTR adorned with an enormous garland, prominently displayed near the Sudarshan theater in Hyderabad. The video captures numerous fans riding motorcycles, proudly waving flags and brandishing posters of Jr NTR, chanting 'Jai Jr NTR, Jai Taarak Anna.'

In a different video, his fervent followers were spotted jubilating next to the massive poster cutout, hoisting flags, and various other items. The background noise of drums adds to the ambiance, clearly indicating that Jr NTR's birthday bash is off to a great start.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR was recently seen at Hyderabad airport on his way to catch a flight to Mumbai for his upcoming project War-2 with Hrithik Roshan. The actor was accompanied by his security personnel in the video.

Watch Jr NTR off to Mumbai for War-2 shoot

Jr NTR's upcoming films

Jr NTR is all set to star in the Pan-Indian film Devara: Part 1, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, and others in important roles.

Devara is being written and directed by Koratala Siva who will be looking to bounce back after his failed outing with Acharya starring Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan. The film also marks the second collaboration between the two after the highly successful Janatha Garage in 2016. The action thriller is slated to release on October 10, 2024.

Apart from that, Jr NTR is gearing up for Hrithik Roshan starrer War-2 helmed by Swades fame director Ayan Mukerji. As per reports, Jr NTR will be playing the role of a special agent in the upcoming action thriller flick.

